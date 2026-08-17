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A few days ago in the BFA chat, I hinted at a very exciting The RealReal purchase I had just made: a true grail for a bonkers low price, the kind of stuff shopping dreams are made of. This purchase was the result of months of patiently waiting for something from this particular designer to pop up in my size, and when one finally did, there had never been a faster add to cart in the history of online shopping.

This item currently is being sold brand new for over $1000 - on TRR, it was listed for $105 (in excellent condition, no less). The high I experienced from this coup was the third greatest I’ve ever felt, after childbirth and that one time my Pilates instructor told the rest of the class to stop what they were doing and copy my form. It’s now en route to me, and I have been watching the UPS tracking like Penelope watching the horizon for Odysseus (update: they’ve arrived and I’m smitten - pics at the bottom).

This designer [who will be revealed below the paywall for reasons I’ll get into] is one of the more highly coveted I can think of, especially among the if-you-know-you-know fashion set. They’re a storied luxury brand with a fascinating history, and recently saw a huge resurgence of interest after some high-profile revamps. Particularly around the time of this resurgence, you couldn’t log on to Instagram or Substack without seeing these items on the most stylish influencers and fashion people you follow, not to mention a Vogue feature or two. Those of us who can’t or won’t pay (at minimum) nearly a grand for a single item could do nothing but drool on our screens.

Still, there is a niche aspect to [redacted] - it’s not a brand your mother-in-law is likely to have heard of (unless she is incredibly cool, in which case, go off sis). Since the first release, the frenzy has cooled down a bit, but in my opinion, that has only added to the iykyk-ness. Like any other salivated-over brand drop, once the hype dust settles, only the most earnest shoppers are left standing, and their determination to get their grail hasn’t waned. A handful of items from [redacted]’s first release are now on sale at places like Net-a-Porter and Mytheresa for around the $500 range, albeit mostly sold out and probably not in the color you were hoping for - still, a relative bargain (unless you’re a bottom feeder, of course). There is shockingly scant stock of post-revamp items on resale sites like eBay and Poshmark, and what little there is costs only slightly less than the original price.

So that’s why, earlier this year as I was scrolling on TRR, as I am wont to do, I saw something that made me jump out of my J.Crew socks - a $1200 [redacted] [redacted], barely a season old, listed for 65 DOLLARS. It had just sold, and wasn’t my size anyway, but I would have bought it in a heartbeat (if nothing else, to make one of my more stylish friends very happy). Whoever the lucky buyer was had just scored a beautifully designed and impeccably crafted forever piece for less than my husband and I spent on our Goop Kitchen order yesterday (bento box hive!!).

Mary-Kate & Ashley BFA and The Case of the Missing Commission (and no, I’m not hinting at The Row - all of my references are millennial-coded)

Surely a fluke, I thought, until I scrolled further and saw other sold items for $85… $105… $75. All gorgeous, in great condition, less than a year since their release, and at impossible discounts of 90% - 95% off their original price. It was akin to discovering that some viral luxury item, like the Róhe frog closure jacket or Phoebe Philo sunglasses, were regularly going for, say, $50 a pop. Immediately, I did what I had as yet stubbornly refused to do, and signed up for a First Look membership so I’d be ready when the resale gods saw fit to bestow their blessings unto me, and last week, it finally paid off (I had never bothered with First Look because I usually do not buy things before they are discounted). Being a secondhand fashion fiend, I’ve seen a lot of crazy things, especially on TRR (there’s really nowhere else like it, and I hope they never change). But this batch of items for these prices might qualify as the most insane find of all.

The immediate questions: how and why? Was it a glitch? Did the intern who inputs prices simply forget to add a “0”? Older, pre-revival items from this brand were on TRR at expected prices, it was just the newer, hyped up items that were so dirt cheap (with a handful of exceptions - there’s one newer item currently listed for a very reasonable $400). Phoebe Philo, the closest brand I can think of in terms of desirability + nicheness + renown + price, and who had launched before [redacted]’s resurgence, has not seen any dent in their resale prices, at least not on TRR. The least expensive Phoebe item currently on the site is over $300, and I can’t find anything that has sold for less than that.

I can only speculate as to how TRR prices their items, but I assume algorithms are heavily involved, and if so, how has this brand escaped it’s notice? Is it because there’s so few comps on their competitor’s sites, so the item registers as being of little value, instead of the more accurate opposite? It can’t be because the items from the first drop are now getting marked down - I noticed this discrepancy months ago, and it still wouldn’t justify the steepness of the discount. Items on TRR that get immediately listed for ~90% off original price are usually things in Fair/As Is condition, or a dusty, not-hot brand - neither of which apply here.

Additionally, all of the underpriced items have gotten snagged very quickly - seemingly before they make it past First Look, judging by the amount of saves they’ve gotten - something that you’d think would flag the system (perhaps why the prices are now steadily more in the $95 range, an increase from the all-time low of $65). On the other hand, the low-priced items selling so quickly means they’re escaping most shopper’s notice, since casual browsers probably aren’t looking at what’s already sold, and therefore not getting clicked on and saved.

Clearly, not that many people are selling their [redacted] yet, given that they’re still quite new - since keeping tabs, there’s been about 20 of these items that have come up on TRR, and about 2/3 of them have been severely underpriced (some screenshots of the sold ones are below the paywall). The only explanation I can think of is that there’s a glitch in TRR’s pricing algorithm, one that I and a few other lucky shoppers have benefited from.

Which brings me to my next question: WHO are the sellers who allow their $1200 [redacted] to be priced so low as to earn roughly $20 in consignment profit without kvetching to customer service? TRR gives plenty of pricing notice to consignors, and they are always within their rights to object. I’ve raised a far bigger stink over a <$200 Courrèges skirt not being priced to my satisfaction, I can’t imagine letting this slide. I guess if you can afford $1200 [redacted], you’re probably unbothered by trifles like commission statements (could. not. be. me.).

I’ve decided to share this designer with anyone interested below the paywall. While I don’t usually gatekeep - this page was started with the opposite intention, in fact - I was conflicted between my desires to share with my bottom-feeding friends (that’s you guys) and to keep a lid on this for as long as possible. These items have been popping up every few weeks, and I’d like for someone from this community to get as lucky as I did before it inevitably changes (and if you’ve noticed that I chose to divulge this information after my order was already placed, you’re damn right I did, babe!!).

Obviously, writing this isn’t going to help with that, so if you’re someone who has already figured this hack out, or have accurately inferred the designer already and are cursing my name, I’M SORRY, I HAD TO, DON’T HATE ME! The tea was too hot and the deals were too good - the other reason this page exists.