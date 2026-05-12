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Hi! I’m back with another installment of spring/summer wedding guest dresses. FYI, I took the liberty of editing that post to bring the sale status and prices up to date. If you’re on the hunt, it’s worth a look - there’s still a handful of dresses left, and they are much more marked down than when I first posted. If the one you like has sold, save it anyways - there’s always the chance it could get returned. Plus, you could use it as a jumping off point for your own search.

In it, I highlighted some of my favorite tips and designers to assist you on your dress quest, and in this post I’ll be doing the same. Here’s a recap:

Brands to search for:

Carolina Herrera, Oscar de La Renta and Sue Wong, particularly for black tie

Diane von Furstenberg, Erdem, Anna Sui and Bernadette for colorful prints. Marimekko too, but also for pregnant/non-size 2 body types.

Alice + Olivia for all of the above

Standout vintage: Victor Costa, Vintage - Unbranded, Blumarine

For mothers of the bride who want to dress like Meryl Streep: Teri Jon by Ricki Freeman

Tips:

Do not use the “gowns” or “cocktail” filters as they are totally arbitrary. Filtering by dress length is far more thorough, and even though you’ll have more to sort through, you’ll miss a lot less.

If you’re looking for a dress, don’t just look under the “dress” category. There are tons of great formal and cocktail options under “suits and sets → dress sets / skirt sets,” plus - bonus! - they usually have some matching outerwear (one example: this set from the last post that I’m still in love with, and this is a skirt and top that looks like a formal dress).

Power move: don’t wear a dress at all, consider a suit or a silk maxi skirt and a chic top or jacket, i.e. this top paired with this skirt (and if you’re looking for more inspo, Eleanor at Rabbit Fur Coat just did a great post on this exact thing).

If you’re looking for true vintage, searching by decade or year is a great way to narrow it down.

At my own black tie wedding, multiple guests changed out of their gowns and into something they could more comfortably party in, so I included a couple of dance floor worthy dresses as well. As with Part I, this post has a higher than usual price limit due to the nature of occasion dresses, but there are still plenty of options under $100. Paywall will come down in a couple of days, but if you want to get to the goods now, a BFA subscription is forever 20% off at $3 a month with code REAL (jk). Below, 100ish black tie, cocktail, and casual spring/summer wedding guest dresses for $300 and under.

Black Tie

Top Row: Staud Mock Neck Long Dress, $92 at 20% off

Milly Colorblocked Long Dress, $130 at 10% off

Vintage - Unbranded Long Dress, $245 with no discount yet

La Ligne Silk Long Dress, $236 at 20% off

Carolina Herrera Halterneck Long Dress, $204 at 60% off

V. chapman Ruffled Long Dress, $177 at 50% off

Bottom Row: Kika Vargas Strapless Midi Length Dress, $208 at 70% off

Talbot Runhof Bateau Neckline Long Dress, $187 at 70% off

Halston Long Dress, $299 at 80% off - actual 70’s era Halston. The measurements are clearly wrong - probably why it hasn’t sold, because this dress is a dream

Alexia Maria Silk Long Dress, $230 at 60% off

St. John Halterneck Long Dress, $85 at 65% off

Monique Lhuillier Floral Print Long Dress, $128 at 55% off

🚨 BFA Hot Tip: Search for V. Chapman for dresses that look like what Marie Antoinette would have worn to prom. Search for Alfred Sung if you have Gwyneth Paltrow’s dress at the 1999 Oscars saved in your inspo folder. 🚨

Top Row: Etro Embellished Silk Long Dress, $183 at 70% off - the fabric deserves a zoom in on

Rebecca Vallance Floral Pattern Midi Length Dress, $268 at 20% off

Victoria Royal Ltd Embellished Long Dress, $108 at 30% off

Mary McFadden Long Dress, $158 at 60% off

Jenny Yoo Velvet Long Dress, $99 at 40% off - another one here

Cinq à Sept Fringe Silk Long Dress, $180 at 20% off

Bottom Row: Veronica Beard Silk Long Dress, $284 at 20% off

Preen by Thornton Bregazzi Draped Long Dress, $106 at 60% off

Paule Vasseur Silk Midi Length Dress, $236 at 20% off - if you like this color, here’s a similar floor length version

Alexander McQueen Off the Shoulder Long Dress, $205 at 80% off

Alfred Sung Square Neckline Long Dress, $48 at 35% off

David Koma Sequined Long Dress, $280 at 45% off

Top Row: SIEDRÉS Floral Print Long Dress, $295 with no discount yet

Luca Luca Silk Long Dress with Tie, $147 at 30% off

Sue Wong Floral Print Long Dress, $267 at 50% off

St. John Evening Embellished Long Dress, $175 at 70% off

Pauline Trigere Printed Long Dress, $107 at 35% off - bring the drama (but don’t be the drama)

Vintage - Unbranded Long Dress, $295 with no discount yet

Bottom Row: Alice + Olivia Printed Long Dress, $185 with no discount yet - the print is it’s own conversation starter

Carolina Herrera Silk Long Dress, $79 at 80% off - perfect spring print

Vintage - Unbranded Printed Long Dress, $125 with no discount yet

Donna Karan Floral Print Long Dress, $214 at 60% off

Essentiel Antwerp Floral Print Long Dress, $177 at 40% off - at a glance, looks like your standard issue floral print but look closer!! Drooling

Mary McFadden Colorblock Pattern Long Dress, $126 at 40% off

Cocktail

🚨Red Valentino is unmatched for affordable, quality cocktail attire. St. John Evening is excellent too (diffusion lines mentioned!) 🚨

Top Row: I.MAGNIN V-Neck Knee-Length Dress, $40 at 20% off

Red Valentino Silk Mini Dress, $64 at 20% off

Carolina Herrera Strapless Mini Dress, $229 at 55% off

Sue Wong Silk Mini Dress, $260 at 20% off

Alexander McQueen Mini Dress, $223 at 75% off

Gucci Silk Knee-Length Dress, $178 at 30% off

Middle Row: Louis Vuitton Midi Length Dress, $197 at 50% off - actual runway Marc Jacobs-era LV for less than $200?! Only on TRR, man

Moschino Cheap and Chic Silk Knee-Length Dress, $180 at 20% off

Jim Hjelm V-Neck Midi Length Dress, $24 at 65% off

Diane von Furstenberg Silk Midi Length Dress, $156 at 5% off

Kate Spade New York Colorblock Pattern Mini Dress, $43 at 65% off

V2 Versace Classic Knee-Length Dress, $108 at 20% off - hard to tell from the photo but there’s some really pretty and subtle floral things happening here

Bottom Row: Rhea Costa Silk Knee-Length Dress, $233 at 15% off

Diesel Printed Midi Length Dress, $225 with no discount yet

Neiman Marcus Silk Long Dress, $131 at 15% off - this is one that - with the right accessories - could go from casual to cocktail

Privacy Please Colorblock Pattern Long Dress, $67 at 10% off - very Lauren Hutton at the Oscars in 1975

Scanlan Theodore Crew Neck Long Dress, $177 at 40% off

Rebecca Vallance Sequined Print Midi Length Dress, $178 at 60% off

Top Row: MSGM V-Neck Mini Dress, $38 at 15% off

Halston Silk Mini Dress, $45 at 10% off

Diane von Furstenberg Silk Mini Dress, $42 at 15% off

Escada Bateau Neckline Knee-Length Dress, $57 at 50% off

Carolina Herrera Knee-Length Dress with Scarf, $108 at 75% off - such a chic version of the fringed scarf trend

Red Valentino Floral Print Mini Dress, $112 at 30% off

Middle Row: Max Mara Halterneck Midi Length Dress, $238 at 10% off

Ralph Lauren One Shoulder Silk Long Dress, $197 at 50% off

V. chapman Strapless Knee-Length Dress, $156 at 20% off

St. John One-Shoulder Midi Length Dress, $148 at 10% off - the blue version of my favorite dress from this post (that a lucky reader snatched up!) - size 12 version here

Travilla Midi Length Dress, $175 with no discount yet

Versace Print Knee-Length Dress, $91 at 75% off

Bottom Row: Vintage - Unbranded Long Dress, $195 with no discount yet - granted you would need perfect & petite b00bs to pull this off but wow

Fernando Sanchez Long Dress, $195 with no discount yet - another one where the fabric deserves a closer look (and a crazy number of saves)

Mary McFadden Beaded Long Dress, $159 at 80% off - absolutely obsessed with these colors

Carol Peretz Long Dress, $94 at 30% off

Norma Kamali Graphic Print Long Dress, $148 at 10% off

Rat & Boa Mesh Long Dress, $125 with no discount yet

🚨BFA Hot Tip: For true vintage, try Mary McFadden 🚨

Top Row: Bill Blass Midi Length Dress, $220 at 20% off - I love her

Akris Punto Knee-Length Dress, $13 at 75% off

Prada Colorblocked Mini Dress, $192 at 50% off

Tibi Tie Neck Mini Dress, $44 at 20% off

Versace Jeans Couture Silk Mini Dress, $187 at 50% off - anyone going to a wedding in Miami?

Red Valentino Silk Mini Dress, $52 at 50% off

Middle Row: Jonathan Hitchcock Midi Length Dress, $99 at 40% off

Rachel Comey Square Neckline Midi Length Dress, $105 at 55% off

Prada Pleated Knee-Length Dress, $146 at 35% off

Jil Sander Crew Neck Midi Length Dress, $52 at 75% off

Gucci Pleated Silk Midi Length Dress, $222 at 60% off

Burberry Prorsum Mesh Midi Length Dress, $110 at 55% off

Bottom Row: Bob Mackie Silk Long Dress, $265 at 10% off

Valentino Silk Long Dress, $243 at 65% off

Self-Portrait Pleated Long Dress, $178 at 30% off

Nanushka One-Shoulder Long Dress, $79 at 80% off

Milly Printed Long Dress, $57 at 40% off

A.L.C. One-Shoulder Long Dress, $165 at 40% off

Casual

Top Row: Akris Printed Knee-Length Dress, $140 at 15% off

Diane von Furstenberg Silk Mini Dress, $16 at 60% off

Marc Jacobs Floral Print Mini Dress, $76 at 20% off - I could be wrong but it looks like there’s some very subtle sequins?

Moschino Cheap and Chic Bateau Neckline Mini Dress, $39 at 35% off

Marc Jacobs Silk Mini Dress, $65 at 55% off

Anna Cate Printed Mini Dress, $100 at 20% off - I’m picturing this one for a chill daytime summer rehearsal dinner

Middle Row: Jean Paul Gaultier Soleil Midi Length Dress, $187 at 50% off

Diane von Furstenberg Long Dress, $124 with code REAL

Escada Silk Knee-Length Dress, $93 at 40% off

Max Mara Floral Print Knee-Length Dress, $61 at 65% off

Marni Floral Print Midi Length Dress, $116 with code REAL

Marni Printed Long Dress, $102 at 60% off

Bottom Row: St. John Mesh Accent Midi Length Dress, $52 at 50% off

Preen Line Crew Neck Long Dress, $36 at 55% off - I’m a sucker for a drop waist

Cala de la Cruz Printed Long Dress, $97 at 50% off

Tibi Strapless Long Dress, $171 at 30% off

Marimekko Printed Long Dress, $173 at 55% off

Co. Scoop Neck Long Dress, $68 at 65% off

Party Dresses

Top Row: Dolce & Gabbana Floral Print Mini Dress, $179 at 80% off

Celine Mini Dress, $267 at 40% off - HOT

Michael Hoban North Beach Mini Dress, $212 at 50% off - this dress and the pink one next to it are very much giving Romy & Michelle

Naeem Khan Embellished Knee-Length Dress, $123 at 55% off - actually insane

Middle Row: Rodarte Printed Mini Dress, $173 at 75% off

Oscar de la Renta Embellished Silk Mini Dress, $274 at 60% off

Emilia Wickstead Square Neckline Mini Dress, $186 at 60% off

Oscar de la Renta Nylon Mini Dress, $152 at 75% off

Bottom Row: Frances Valentine Scoop Neck Mini Dress, $29 at 80% off

Marchesa Notte V-Neck Mini Dress, $140 at 15% off - she’s def ready to party

Rachel Comey Printed Midi Length Dress, $178 at 30% off

Escada Strapless Mini Dress, $100 at 20% off

Thanks for reading! Have a glass of champagne for me!

xxKarina 🦐