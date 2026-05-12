wedding guest dresses part II
100ish affordable, sustainable, and hot af dresses
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Hi! I’m back with another installment of spring/summer wedding guest dresses. FYI, I took the liberty of editing that post to bring the sale status and prices up to date. If you’re on the hunt, it’s worth a look - there’s still a handful of dresses left, and they are much more marked down than when I first posted. If the one you like has sold, save it anyways - there’s always the chance it could get returned. Plus, you could use it as a jumping off point for your own search.
In it, I highlighted some of my favorite tips and designers to assist you on your dress quest, and in this post I’ll be doing the same. Here’s a recap:
Brands to search for:
Carolina Herrera, Oscar de La Renta and Sue Wong, particularly for black tie
Diane von Furstenberg, Erdem, Anna Sui and Bernadette for colorful prints. Marimekko too, but also for pregnant/non-size 2 body types.
Alice + Olivia for all of the above
Standout vintage: Victor Costa, Vintage - Unbranded, Blumarine
For mothers of the bride who want to dress like Meryl Streep: Teri Jon by Ricki Freeman
Tips:
Do not use the “gowns” or “cocktail” filters as they are totally arbitrary. Filtering by dress length is far more thorough, and even though you’ll have more to sort through, you’ll miss a lot less.
If you’re looking for a dress, don’t just look under the “dress” category. There are tons of great formal and cocktail options under “suits and sets → dress sets / skirt sets,” plus - bonus! - they usually have some matching outerwear (one example: this set from the last post that I’m still in love with, and this is a skirt and top that looks like a formal dress).
Power move: don’t wear a dress at all, consider a suit or a silk maxi skirt and a chic top or jacket, i.e. this top paired with this skirt (and if you’re looking for more inspo, Eleanor at Rabbit Fur Coat just did a great post on this exact thing).
If you’re looking for true vintage, searching by decade or year is a great way to narrow it down.
At my own black tie wedding, multiple guests changed out of their gowns and into something they could more comfortably party in, so I included a couple of dance floor worthy dresses as well. As with Part I, this post has a higher than usual price limit due to the nature of occasion dresses, but there are still plenty of options under $100. Paywall will come down in a couple of days, but if you want to get to the goods now, a BFA subscription is forever 20% off at $3 a month with code REAL (jk). Below, 100ish black tie, cocktail, and casual spring/summer wedding guest dresses for $300 and under.
Black Tie
Top Row: Staud Mock Neck Long Dress, $92 at 20% off
Milly Colorblocked Long Dress, $130 at 10% off
Vintage - Unbranded Long Dress, $245 with no discount yet
La Ligne Silk Long Dress, $236 at 20% off
Carolina Herrera Halterneck Long Dress, $204 at 60% off
V. chapman Ruffled Long Dress, $177 at 50% off
Bottom Row: Kika Vargas Strapless Midi Length Dress, $208 at 70% off
Talbot Runhof Bateau Neckline Long Dress, $187 at 70% off
Halston Long Dress, $299 at 80% off - actual 70’s era Halston. The measurements are clearly wrong - probably why it hasn’t sold, because this dress is a dream
Alexia Maria Silk Long Dress, $230 at 60% off
St. John Halterneck Long Dress, $85 at 65% off
Monique Lhuillier Floral Print Long Dress, $128 at 55% off
🚨 BFA Hot Tip: Search for V. Chapman for dresses that look like what Marie Antoinette would have worn to prom. Search for Alfred Sung if you have Gwyneth Paltrow’s dress at the 1999 Oscars saved in your inspo folder. 🚨
Top Row: Etro Embellished Silk Long Dress, $183 at 70% off - the fabric deserves a zoom in on
Rebecca Vallance Floral Pattern Midi Length Dress, $268 at 20% off
Victoria Royal Ltd Embellished Long Dress, $108 at 30% off
Mary McFadden Long Dress, $158 at 60% off
Jenny Yoo Velvet Long Dress, $99 at 40% off - another one here
Cinq à Sept Fringe Silk Long Dress, $180 at 20% off
Bottom Row: Veronica Beard Silk Long Dress, $284 at 20% off
Preen by Thornton Bregazzi Draped Long Dress, $106 at 60% off
Paule Vasseur Silk Midi Length Dress, $236 at 20% off - if you like this color, here’s a similar floor length version
Alexander McQueen Off the Shoulder Long Dress, $205 at 80% off
Alfred Sung Square Neckline Long Dress, $48 at 35% off
David Koma Sequined Long Dress, $280 at 45% off
Top Row: SIEDRÉS Floral Print Long Dress, $295 with no discount yet
Luca Luca Silk Long Dress with Tie, $147 at 30% off
Sue Wong Floral Print Long Dress, $267 at 50% off
St. John Evening Embellished Long Dress, $175 at 70% off
Pauline Trigere Printed Long Dress, $107 at 35% off - bring the drama (but don’t be the drama)
Vintage - Unbranded Long Dress, $295 with no discount yet
Bottom Row: Alice + Olivia Printed Long Dress, $185 with no discount yet - the print is it’s own conversation starter
Carolina Herrera Silk Long Dress, $79 at 80% off - perfect spring print
Vintage - Unbranded Printed Long Dress, $125 with no discount yet
Donna Karan Floral Print Long Dress, $214 at 60% off
Essentiel Antwerp Floral Print Long Dress, $177 at 40% off - at a glance, looks like your standard issue floral print but look closer!! Drooling
Mary McFadden Colorblock Pattern Long Dress, $126 at 40% off
Cocktail
🚨Red Valentino is unmatched for affordable, quality cocktail attire. St. John Evening is excellent too (diffusion lines mentioned!) 🚨
Top Row: I.MAGNIN V-Neck Knee-Length Dress, $40 at 20% off
Red Valentino Silk Mini Dress, $64 at 20% off
Carolina Herrera Strapless Mini Dress, $229 at 55% off
Sue Wong Silk Mini Dress, $260 at 20% off
Alexander McQueen Mini Dress, $223 at 75% off
Gucci Silk Knee-Length Dress, $178 at 30% off
Middle Row: Louis Vuitton Midi Length Dress, $197 at 50% off - actual runway Marc Jacobs-era LV for less than $200?! Only on TRR, man
Moschino Cheap and Chic Silk Knee-Length Dress, $180 at 20% off
Jim Hjelm V-Neck Midi Length Dress, $24 at 65% off
Diane von Furstenberg Silk Midi Length Dress, $156 at 5% off
Kate Spade New York Colorblock Pattern Mini Dress, $43 at 65% off
V2 Versace Classic Knee-Length Dress, $108 at 20% off - hard to tell from the photo but there’s some really pretty and subtle floral things happening here
Bottom Row: Rhea Costa Silk Knee-Length Dress, $233 at 15% off
Diesel Printed Midi Length Dress, $225 with no discount yet
Neiman Marcus Silk Long Dress, $131 at 15% off - this is one that - with the right accessories - could go from casual to cocktail
Privacy Please Colorblock Pattern Long Dress, $67 at 10% off - very Lauren Hutton at the Oscars in 1975
Scanlan Theodore Crew Neck Long Dress, $177 at 40% off
Rebecca Vallance Sequined Print Midi Length Dress, $178 at 60% off
Top Row: MSGM V-Neck Mini Dress, $38 at 15% off
Halston Silk Mini Dress, $45 at 10% off
Diane von Furstenberg Silk Mini Dress, $42 at 15% off
Escada Bateau Neckline Knee-Length Dress, $57 at 50% off
Carolina Herrera Knee-Length Dress with Scarf, $108 at 75% off - such a chic version of the fringed scarf trend
Red Valentino Floral Print Mini Dress, $112 at 30% off
Middle Row: Max Mara Halterneck Midi Length Dress, $238 at 10% off
Ralph Lauren One Shoulder Silk Long Dress, $197 at 50% off
V. chapman Strapless Knee-Length Dress, $156 at 20% off
St. John One-Shoulder Midi Length Dress, $148 at 10% off - the blue version of my favorite dress from this post (that a lucky reader snatched up!) - size 12 version here
Travilla Midi Length Dress, $175 with no discount yet
Versace Print Knee-Length Dress, $91 at 75% off
Bottom Row: Vintage - Unbranded Long Dress, $195 with no discount yet - granted you would need perfect & petite b00bs to pull this off but wow
Fernando Sanchez Long Dress, $195 with no discount yet - another one where the fabric deserves a closer look (and a crazy number of saves)
Mary McFadden Beaded Long Dress, $159 at 80% off - absolutely obsessed with these colors
Carol Peretz Long Dress, $94 at 30% off
Norma Kamali Graphic Print Long Dress, $148 at 10% off
Rat & Boa Mesh Long Dress, $125 with no discount yet
🚨BFA Hot Tip: For true vintage, try Mary McFadden 🚨
Top Row: Bill Blass Midi Length Dress, $220 at 20% off - I love her
Akris Punto Knee-Length Dress, $13 at 75% off
Prada Colorblocked Mini Dress, $192 at 50% off
Tibi Tie Neck Mini Dress, $44 at 20% off
Versace Jeans Couture Silk Mini Dress, $187 at 50% off - anyone going to a wedding in Miami?
Red Valentino Silk Mini Dress, $52 at 50% off
Middle Row: Jonathan Hitchcock Midi Length Dress, $99 at 40% off
Rachel Comey Square Neckline Midi Length Dress, $105 at 55% off
Prada Pleated Knee-Length Dress, $146 at 35% off
Jil Sander Crew Neck Midi Length Dress, $52 at 75% off
Gucci Pleated Silk Midi Length Dress, $222 at 60% off
Burberry Prorsum Mesh Midi Length Dress, $110 at 55% off
Bottom Row: Bob Mackie Silk Long Dress, $265 at 10% off
Valentino Silk Long Dress, $243 at 65% off
Self-Portrait Pleated Long Dress, $178 at 30% off
Nanushka One-Shoulder Long Dress, $79 at 80% off
Milly Printed Long Dress, $57 at 40% off
A.L.C. One-Shoulder Long Dress, $165 at 40% off
Casual
Top Row: Akris Printed Knee-Length Dress, $140 at 15% off
Diane von Furstenberg Silk Mini Dress, $16 at 60% off
Marc Jacobs Floral Print Mini Dress, $76 at 20% off - I could be wrong but it looks like there’s some very subtle sequins?
Moschino Cheap and Chic Bateau Neckline Mini Dress, $39 at 35% off
Marc Jacobs Silk Mini Dress, $65 at 55% off
Anna Cate Printed Mini Dress, $100 at 20% off - I’m picturing this one for a chill daytime summer rehearsal dinner
Middle Row: Jean Paul Gaultier Soleil Midi Length Dress, $187 at 50% off
Diane von Furstenberg Long Dress, $124 with code REAL
Escada Silk Knee-Length Dress, $93 at 40% off
Max Mara Floral Print Knee-Length Dress, $61 at 65% off
Marni Floral Print Midi Length Dress, $116 with code REAL
Marni Printed Long Dress, $102 at 60% off
Bottom Row: St. John Mesh Accent Midi Length Dress, $52 at 50% off
Preen Line Crew Neck Long Dress, $36 at 55% off - I’m a sucker for a drop waist
Cala de la Cruz Printed Long Dress, $97 at 50% off
Tibi Strapless Long Dress, $171 at 30% off
Marimekko Printed Long Dress, $173 at 55% off
Co. Scoop Neck Long Dress, $68 at 65% off
Party Dresses
Top Row: Dolce & Gabbana Floral Print Mini Dress, $179 at 80% off
Celine Mini Dress, $267 at 40% off - HOT
Michael Hoban North Beach Mini Dress, $212 at 50% off - this dress and the pink one next to it are very much giving Romy & Michelle
Naeem Khan Embellished Knee-Length Dress, $123 at 55% off - actually insane
Middle Row: Rodarte Printed Mini Dress, $173 at 75% off
Oscar de la Renta Embellished Silk Mini Dress, $274 at 60% off
Emilia Wickstead Square Neckline Mini Dress, $186 at 60% off
Oscar de la Renta Nylon Mini Dress, $152 at 75% off
Bottom Row: Frances Valentine Scoop Neck Mini Dress, $29 at 80% off
Marchesa Notte V-Neck Mini Dress, $140 at 15% off - she’s def ready to party
Rachel Comey Printed Midi Length Dress, $178 at 30% off
Escada Strapless Mini Dress, $100 at 20% off
Thanks for reading! Have a glass of champagne for me!
xxKarina 🦐
i just wanna say thank you for including larger sizes in these roundups! i am very aware of how much harder it is to source vintage stuff in L/XL so i appreciate you making the extra effort to include pieces in those sizes!!!