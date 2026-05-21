Bottom Feeders Anonymous

Bottom Feeders Anonymous

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I Look, You Buy's avatar
I Look, You Buy
May 21

'When you buy into the trend via the IG influencer, you are buying into the fantasy. When you are buying into it via the Substacker, you are buying into the philosophy.' -- wowowowow well said

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Frosso
May 25

This was SO fun!!

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