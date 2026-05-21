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I am officially declaring it a Substack Girl Summer™️ (source: am a reader of many Substacks who also writes on Substack and whose perspective might therefore be skewed in favor of Substack. Also trying to see how many times I can say the word Substack in one paragraph).

Going back to my skewed perspective: this letter is about interpreting the fashion trends that you see all over this platform (a.k.a. Substack Girl Summer™️), as opposed to, say, an influencer’s outfit on Instagram. Generally speaking, the difference is that when you buy into the trend via the IG influencer, you are buying into the fantasy. When you are buying into it via the Substacker, you are buying into the philosophy.

The basis of so many of my favorite shopping-focused pages is pragmatism about how certain items can actually fit into the average reader’s life, and then prioritizing things like quality and wearabilty to ensure that their recommendations are pieces their readers will get tons of usage out of. Balance in terms of styling and variety is also key: mixing contemporary and vintage, casual and elevated, functional and fashion forward (Midimalist army rise up). These qualities are what SGS is rooted in.

The brilliancy of these writers is that not long after seeing a pic of Zoë Kravitz wearing flip flops and wondering if you too should wear flip flops, you may open a newsletter that not only provides you with high quality recs and tons of outfit inspiration, but also thoughtful essays exploring why they might truly be worth your hard earned money. In other words, when done well, they provide the kind of shopping guidance that used to only be found in fashion magazines. Rather than schilling mindless overconsumption, it’s about promoting mindful consumption (again: when done well).

is this play about us?

If you are like me, you are used to the word “trend” in the pejorative. There’s the implied lack of originality, plus engaging in too much consumption - no matter how mindful - feels like a slippery slope into capitalist hell (where you will slowly drown in your purchases while influencers and private equity investors stab you with pitchforks). My personal rules for buying into a trend are: 1) I have to genuinely be drawn to it and 2) I have to try to make it my own (either in the styling or in the items themselves - this is where buying vintage comes in handy). In regards to SGS, it helps that most of these items are things I owned already as a function-focused mom of a toddler (I don’t want to brag, but every pair of pants I’ve bought postpartum have qualified as “easy” pants).

One interesting thing to me is that in putting this post together, I realized that despite it not always feeling like it, trends move slower on Substack. They’re still constantly evolving, but not quite at breakneck speed: last year’s jelly flats are now jelly flip flops. Last year’s striped tee is now an equally casual raglan tee. Instead of barn jackets, we’re doing windbreakers now, and any of these previous items are still in the mix on a given day.

On fashion Substack, most trends that are being emphasized are highlighted due to their longevity and high cost per wear - it’s not just that Jennifer Lawrence is wearing drawstring pants, it’s that she’s wearing them and those drawstring pants would fit perfectly into most of our lives. And while there’s usually an effort in providing options for lower cost dupes, they’re rarely sustainable options, and when they are, they are probably not also luxury or high-quality (this is where I come in!).

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The de-facto uniform of SGS:

Tops

Casual tees of all varieties: a white baby tee. The aforementioned raglan or a vintage graphic tee. Cotton tank tops and long sleeves alike. Can be paired with all of the below. Prototypes include the $115 Flore Flore Car Baby or $78 Leset Margo tee (but let’s be real, bottom feeders are wearing the $10 Hanes we’ve had for a decade - this is not a category I’m going to try to convince you is worth buying a high end version, just go to Goodwill!).

Bottoms

“Easy” pants, shorts, and sometimes skirts - This is where the real frenzy is. I can point to at least half a dozen posts from top writers in the last few weeks alone highlighting easy pants. Must be a lightweight and durable fabric like cotton and linen, and absolutely no constriction allowed - elastic waists or else! She’s getting that croissant on her way to that Rohé sample sale after dropping her kids of at daycare and and she WILL be comfortable. This isn’t always specified, but my preference is that the drawstring band will be as thin as possible, so as to separate them from their less dignified cousin, the track pant. The prototype is the Leset Kyoto pant

A slightly less easy but more elevated pant/shorts/skirt - some combination of satin, silk, and taffeta rather than cotton or linen, but buttons and zippers are still verboten. Might even have a lace trim. The prototype is the $436 Donni taffeta pants (or $265 track shorts and $336 board shorts), neck and neck with the $265 Chan luu’s

Layering Pieces

A light long sleeve layer like a thin sweater, button up, or polo shirt

A windbreaker, the prototype for which is, say it with me: Donni

(related):

Shoes

Ballet/Glove Flats - to wear with the more casual track shorts for balance

Flip Flops - to wear with the elevated silk taffeta pants for balance

Accessories

A big ol necklace - big in personality, if not size. Think beaded, colorful, with large pendants, the purpose of which is to be the fun cherry on top of your highly functional outfit.

A bag that adds structure, or a bag that adds a touch of whimsy

**all of the above can and should be in every color of the rainbow. Another way of adding intrigue to an otherwise fairly basic outfit ~

Below, everything you need for your Substack Girl uniform under $125, all on The RealReal. Because if you’re going to buy in to a trend, you should at least try to be sustainable, and it might as well also be Jil Sander.

Top Row L to R: Samsøe & Samsøe Wide Leg Pants, $56 at 20% off

Michelle Farmer Silk Wide Leg Pants, $62 at 60% off

Escada Silk Wide Leg Pants, $48 at 40% off

The Frankie Shop Straight Leg Pants, $87 at 40% off

Co. Wide Leg Pants, $77 at 50% off

Middle Row: Giorgio Armani Silk Wide Leg Pants, $68 at 20% off - okay so technically there’s a button here BUT the back half is elastic and they’re gorgeous so..

Tibi Wide Leg Pants, $94 at 30% off

Needles Wide Leg Pants, $89 at 15% off

3.1 Phillip Lim Wide Leg Pants, $35 at 30% off

Sandro Wide Leg Pants, $66 at 60% off

Bottom Row: Helsa Wide Leg Pants, $82 at 50% off

Christian Lacroix Striped Wide Leg Pants, $78 at 25% off

SIR. Wide Leg Pants, $63 at 40% off

Rodebjer Wide Leg Pants, $51 at 15% off

Zadig & Voltaire Wide Leg Pants, $63 at 10% off

Top Row L to R: Christopher Esber Crystal Embellishments Midi Length Skirt, $61 at 75% off - kind of obsessed? The embellished drawstrings??

WARDROBE.NYC Nylon Mini Skirt, $49 at 80% off

Soeur Midi Length Skirt, $37 at 70% off - another one here

Bottega Veneta Silk Knee-Length Skirt, $87 at 40% off

Tom Ford Knee-Length Skirt, $87 at 50% off - would not have pegged Tom Ford as the guy to search for for elastic waist skirts, but there are a ton to choose from

Max Mara Midi Length Skirt, $78 at 25% off

Middle Row: Tom Ford Silk Mini Shorts, $62 at 60% off - boxer-lite

Silk Laundry Silk Mini Shorts, $105 with no discount yet

Foemina Mini Shorts, $25 at 80% off

Tory Burch Mini Shorts, $49 at 10% off - if you like lemon yellow

Diane von Furstenberg Silk Mini Shorts, $58 at 10% off

Xirena Mini Shorts, $42 at 30% off

Bottom Row: Suzie Kondi Linen Mini Shorts, $52 at 30% off - bloomer-lite

Tory Sport Mini Shorts, $60 with no discount yet

La Perla Mini Shorts, $76 at 20% off

Deiji Studios Mini Shorts, $94 at 10% off - a good neutral option

Comme Si Striped Mini Shorts, $123 at 25% off - if you like baby pink

Fendi Silk Mini Shorts, $124 at 20% off - personally would wear the shiiit out of these

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Top Row L to R: Polo Ralph Lauren Bomber Jacket, $92 at 20% off

Akris Punto Striped Utility Jacket, $87 at 30% off - if you like a pattern

Vince Utility Jacket, 416 at 60% off - another good dupe for the Donni jacket

Jil Sander Utility Jacket, $124 at 65% off - somehow 90’s era vintage but still has the tags on?! This is why I <3 TRR

Second Row: Gabriela Hearst Cashmere Crew Neck Sweater, $113 at 75% off

Ralph Lauren Long Sleeve Button-Up Top, $84 at 20% off

Soeur Striped Long Sleeve Blouse, $56 at 30% off

Marni Colorblock Pattern Sweater, $76 at 20% off

Third Row: Donna Karan Cashmere Crew Neck Sweater, $90 with no discount yet

Vince Crew Neck Sweater, $28 at 60% off

Tory Burch Wool Striped Sweater, $65 at 55% off

Lingua Franca Wool Crew Neck Sweater, $92 at 50% off

Bottom Row: Co. Cashmere Crew Neck Sweater, $58 at 70% off

Jil Sander Cashmere Sweater, $49 at 80% off

Paloma Wool Merino Wool Sweater, $66 at 60% off

Polo Ralph Lauren Scoop Neck Sweater, $67 at 50% off

J.W. Anderson Mock Neck Sweater, $67 at 70% off

Top row left to right: Lalique Pendant Necklace, $73 at 30% off

Dannijo Cultured Pearl Bead Necklace, $78 at 25% off

Ben-Amun Toggle Chain Necklace, $80 at 20% off

Monica Vinader May Birthstone Locket Pendant - $100 at 20% off - June birthstone here - there are a few other months available on TRR too!

Cultured Pearl & Coral Bead Necklace, $105 at 30% off

Lalique Flower Pendant Necklace, $115 with no discount yet

Second Row: Jennifer Behr Bead & Pearl Bead Strand Necklace, $116 at 20% off

Pearl & Onyx Bead Strand, $101 at 30% off

Kenneth Jay Lane Faux Pearl & Beaded Necklace, $122 at 30% off

Weekend Max Mara Crystal Necklace, $81 at 10% off

Mondo Mondo Glass Bead Strand Necklace, $100 at 20% off

Bags top to bottom and left to right: Kenzo Embroidered Bag, $85 with no discount yet

Tod's Signature Top Handle Bag, $72 at 20% off - “fair” condition with a ton of saves so I expect it will get marked down, but slowly

A BRONZE AGE. Silk Top Handle Bag, $95 with no discount yet

Marc Jacobs Velvet Shoulder Bag, $105 with no discount yet

Tory Burch Leather Shoulder Bag, $87 at 30% off - this seems like a really good deal

Roberta di Camerino Leather Top Handle Bag, $93 at 25% off - also in “fair” condition, but it looks alright to me?

Berge Leather Shoulder Bag, $75 with no discount yet - insane!

Ganni Beaded Pouch, $116 at 20% off

Hervé Chapelier Nylon Top Handle Bag, $75 with no discount yet

Disclaimer: while I am mostly morally opposed to $100 flip flops and almost didn’t include any, there were enough I had saved that were just ~special~ enough to justify the price

Flip flops top to bottom l to r: Burberry Rubber T-Strap Sandals, $84 at 20% off

Tory Burch Embellished Animal Print Flip Flops, $64 at 20% off

Tory Burch Rubber Flip Flops, $52 at 20% off

Jean-Michel Cazabat Colorblock Pattern Flip Flops, $60 at 25% off

Dries Van Noten Platform Leather Flip Flops, $115 at 30% off

Leggiadro Leather Flip Flops, $76 at 5% off

Stuart Weitzman Leather Flip Flops, $67 at 25% off

Burberry Nova Check Pattern Leather Flip Flops, $99 at 40% off

Henri Bendel Flip Flops, $48 at 25% off

Burberry Rubber Flip Flops, $69 at 40% off

Ballet flats top row: Valentino Patent Leather Crystal Embellishments D'Orsay Flats, $60 at 55% off - love love love

Bottega Veneta Patent Leather Grosgrain Trim Ballet Flats, $58 at 10% off

ATP Atelier Leather Ballet Flats, $68 at 20% off

A. Soliani Leather Ballet Flats, $123 at 25% off

Middle Row: Prada Sport Patent Leather Flats, $80 at 20% off

Jil Sander Flats, $117 at 50% off - giving The Row before The Row existed

Prada Suede Bow Accents Flats, $112 at 10% off

A.P.C. Leather Ballet Flats, $76 at 5% off

FRAME Leather Flats, $108 at 20% off - similar here

Bottom Row: Tod's Suede Ballet Flats, $85 at 10% off

Patrizia Bonfanti Leather Ballet Flats, $60 at 25% off

Vince Sequins Ballet Flats, $90 with no discount yet

Lanvin Leather Ballet Flats, $42 at 5% off - Lanvin is a great brand to search for affordable classic ballet flats

Louis Vuitton Damier Ebene Pattern Patent Leather Ballet Flats, $117 at 40% off - v good price for a classic

Thanks for reading! Maybe the real trend was the Substack friends we made along the way?

xxKarina 🦐