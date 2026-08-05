For the month of August 10% of all affiliate link commission and subscriber fees will be donated to International Rescue Committee, an organization that aids people around the world who are affected by humanitarian crises.

this post may be too long for email

There’s a part of my brain that can’t help but associate August as a transitional month from summer to fall, even though it’s been years since that felt like a truism. It stays too damn hot until at least October, at least where I live, and until my daughter is school age, September is just another month in our perpetual summer. Still, by August, I’m instinctively and longingly reaching for my sweater drawer, even as the temperature swelters with no sign of easing.

There’s another part of my brain that can’t help but associate fall with the sort of cozy, romanticized version of New York I love best - perhaps because that’s when I’ve visited the most, or maybe watching When Harry Met Sally a million times has done permanent damage to my psyche. As impractical as it may be for an Angeleno like myself, when I picture what I want to look and feel like in the autumn, I envision walking down a picturesque Greenwich street in a chunky knit sweater and knee high boots, or wearing a coat over trousers and loafers, scarf thrown over my shoulders. In reality, dressing like this is a fantasy I get to live out sparingly throughout the season, but I still crave the wardrobe vibe shift, even if not much is technically changing.

There’s a certain narrow subset of designer that exemplifies my fall fantasies better than any other, and they all have three things in common:

They’re all women (because duh, only a woman could have figured out how to make a turtleneck sexy)

They all had their heyday in the 90s-early aughts

Secondhand sites are positively teeming with affordable options

While I wouldn’t call any of these designers inherently minimalist, there’s a certain sleekness in the way they dressed women of that era - I prefer to think of it as the elegance of refusal, to paraphrase Diana Vreeland.

I also don’t consider myself a minimalist, but my attraction to certain elements - like muted tones and clean lines - emerges as soon as the temperature dips below 70 (and if you’d like some more inspiration on Substack, Caitlin Cavagnolo does this sort of look very well). Maybe summer maximalist dressing fatigue sets in, what with all of its bright colors and prints. Come September 1st, I want to be wearing Prada, not Pucci, no matter what the thermometer says.

Keep scrolling for my favorite fall-coded designers to keep on your radar as the weather cools (hopefully, it’s right around the corner for you), as well as my <$125 The RealReal picks for each (paywall will be removed by weeks end).