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Hi everyone! Since my immersion last week into the phenomenon (that I made up and thereby coined) Substack Girl Summer™️, I’ve been able to think of little else. I stared into the abyss of drawstring pants and the abyss stared back, so I’m back this week with a few of my own styling interpretations (as well as some fresh TRR picks!).

This time, I’ve decided to showcase them a little differently, as an ode to a staple of fashion Substack - the flatlay (tbh I’m not sure if that’s a technical term or one that I made up, but hopefully you know what I’m talking about). Instead of my usual round-up, I’ve put together six complete, head to toe looks that total to around $400 each (that’s less than a pair of Donni taffeta pants!).

As a visual learner, I’ve always loved when Substackers present outfit inspiration in flatlay form, especially with all of the creativity you see on this platform. Personally, given my chosen niche of The RealReal (it chose me more than I chose it), assembling these flatlays is challenging, much more so than if I were shopping on Net-a-Porter or something. With so many shopping options and each one different than the one before, putting together a chic and coherent look takes a lot of time, patience, and dexterity you need for screenshotting. Thankfully, I love a challenge, especially if it’s one I can do while sitting down.

Below, some of my own interpretations of #SGS, plus 6 head to toe outfits you can have for under $400. There’s also search terms and brands to try as well.

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🚨BFA Hot Tip: If you want to add layers but don’t want to overheat, try layering a tank over a t-shirt. The one I’m wearing in the top left is Leset, before they re-branded when they went by Liana. I know this because I modeled their inaugural shoot :)!

The ~10% or so of my closet that’s not secondhand are basics from places like Gap and J. Crew. I like getting pajama shorts there and dressing them up!

You don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars to get the look of these - I found mine for $4.99 at Salvation Army last week.

$392

$379

🚨 BFA Hot Tip: “windbreaker” yields mostly men’s results and “utility jacket” is a mixed bag - try “performance jacket” instead! 🚨

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$387

🚨 Max Mara Leisure is a one stop shop to an entire #SGS look, and it’s all very affordable to boot. Tod’s is great for high quality ballet flats (and loafers while you’re at it) 🚨

$379

$396

🚨 Prada is a good go-to for <$100 sweaters and cardigans, but FYI the brand runs a size small 🚨

$434

Thanks for reading! May you have a no bummer Substack Girl Summer ✌🏼

xxKarina 🦐