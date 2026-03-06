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Links have been updated as of 03/25 to show if the item has sold

As a proud lurker of many a Substack chat, I love reading and responding to stranger’s shopping inquiries. Need a new bag for work or a 70’s inspired costume party dress and have ran out of ideas or patience? Then I’m your girl (and the Bottom Feeder’s hotline is always taking calls).

There’s perhaps no request I see more frequently than someone needing assistance for wedding wear - whether it’s the bride herself, a guest, or a friend or daughter of anyone in the weeds looking for something to wear. The reasons why are obvious: there are few events in life with as much pressure to look incredible, and the shopping landscape is especially overwhelming. The RealReal alone (according to their numbers, which I only semi-trust) has over 240,000 dresses - their largest category by a mile - about as much as all women’s shoes, pants, and the entire men’s section combined.

Oftentimes these chats mention something about eventually having to turn to Rent the Runway or Reformation which - no hate! - I simply cannot get behind. I understand the appeal of RtR, but you just cannot convince me that it’s better to rent something when you can own it (and at comparable price points, at least if you’re a BFA reader), not to mention when you can eventually resell it and get a portion of your money back (that’s circular fashion, baby!!). Reformation is a far less forgivable offense - I was never a huge fan, having known a little bit too much about how that particular sausage gets made - but especially after having seen the enshittification happen in real time (you may have noticed I almost never link anything to Ref - even at TRR prices there’s just so much better out there to wear):

Back to TRR: even with every feasible combination of filters and search terms, there’s a ton to sort through, and that’s assuming you have some idea of what you’re looking for. If you’re just a casual browser trying to get a lay of the land, I predict you rage quit after 5 minutes when everything starts blending together into one big labyrinth of patterned chiffon. Even I, the authority on useless scrolling, had a hard time browsing using my usual methods. I realized very quickly they weren’t going to cut it, and it wasn’t until I hit upon certain filters and brands that I really hit my “obsessing” stride.

Today we’re focusing specifically on spring wedding guest attire (or really any event, and not just dresses!), from mother of the bride outfits to casual garden parties to black tie. Below, you’ll find hot tips to try, as well as tried-and-true, under-the-radar brands for narrowing down your search results to an amount that won’t make you want to throw your laptop out of the window. Also, because this is a category where even the stingiest of Bottom Feeders are willing to spend a bit more, I’ve capped the price at $250 (but don’t worry, there’s still tons below my usual $125 limit!).

Paywall will be up for a day or two, by which time I’m sure everything will have sold and you’ll have catastrophic levels of FOMO :’)

Black Tie

🚨BFA Hot Tip🚨 Pretty much every designer in this post is great for wedding guest attire, but particularly Victor Costa and, duh, Vintage - Unbranded. Carolina Herrera and Sue Wong are both musts for black tie searches.

First Row: SOLD Tory Burch Silk Long Dress, $171 at 40% off

SOLD Isabel Marant Crew Neck Long Dress, $103 at 65% off

SOLD Diane von Furstenberg Floral Print Long Dress, $94 at 30% off

Bill Blass Fringe Neck Dress, $97 at 50% off

Victor Costa Mesh Patterned Long Dress, $130 at 60% off

Vintage - Unbranded Turtleneck Long Dress, $225 with no discount yet

Second Row: SOLD Diane von Furstenberg Printed Long Dress, $69 at 40% off

SOLD Rodarte Silk Midi Length Dress, $182 at 60% off

SOLD For Love & Lemons Floral Print Long Dress, $117 at 65% off

Donald Brooks Gathered Waist Long Dress, $245 with no discount yet

SOLD Red Valentino Floral Print Long Dress, $217 at 50% off

Vintage - Unbranded Belted Long Dress, $245 with no discount yet

🚨BFA Hot Tip🚨: Do not, I repeat do not use the “evening” or “gowns” filter! Unfortunately, it is far too arbitrary and ends up cutting out a bunch of perfectly lovely options. I was wondering why I was having such a hard time finding options until I finally switched to “maxi dresses”.

Top Row: SOLD Oscar de la Renta Beaded Long Dress, $236 at 75% off - perfection

SOLD Carolina Herrera One Shoulder Long Dress, $159 at 80% off

SOLD Carolina Herrera Silk Long Dress, $205 at 70% off - the beading is so restrained and chic

SOLD Alice + Olivia Printed Long Dress, $180 at 20% off

SOLD LILLIE RUBIN Silk Ruffled Long Dress, $41 at 75% off

SOLD Rosetta Getty Floral Print Long Dress, $177 at 50% off

Bottom Row: SOLD House of Harlow 1960 Midi Length Dress, $59 at 30% off

SOLD J. Mendel Silk Long Dress, $139 at 70% off

SOLD Sue Wong Printed Embellished Long Dress, $191 at 35% off - hard to see from this photo but the embellishments really make this one ✨ special ✨

SOLD Proenza Schouler Velvet Dress, $155 at 65% off

Michael Casey Velvet and Sheer Gown, $168 at 20% off

SOLD Tory Burch Silk Long Dress, $105 at 50% off

🚨BFA Hot Tip🚨 as I love to mention every chance I get, TRR’s vintage filter is dead to me. Searching by decade AND by year - tedious though it may be - is the best way to find both true vintage items and brands

Top Row: Dsquared² V-Neck Long Dress, $247 at 50% off - only wear if you want to look hotter than the bride

SOLD Donna Karan One-Shoulder Long Dress, $71 at 75% off

Alice + Olivia Printed Long Dress, $67 at 50% off

Saks Fifth Avenue Lace Long Dress, $51 at 80% off

Donna Karan Floral Print Long Dress, $147 at 50% off - watch out for the size label and measurements really not adding up on this one. It’s possible someone got it taken in? As always, remember that any TRR item that is mislabeled or misrepresented is returnable (although you might have to get on the phone with customer service)

SOLD Sue Wong Mesh Overlay Dress, $107 at 35% off

Bottom Row: SOLD Bill Blass Off-The-Shoulder Long Dress, $186 at 40% off

Victor Costa Bow Accent Long Dress, $50 at 65% off

Victor Costa Strapless Long Dress, $132 at 50% off

Olivia Rubin One-Shoulder Long Dress, $105 at 40% off

Vintage - Unbranded Floral Print Long Dress, $245 with no discount yet

SOLD Henri Bendel Lace Pattern Long Dress, $43 at 65% off

🚨BFA Hot Tip🚨 The best dressed guests at my own black tie wedding were the couple who came in matching tuxedos and berets. It was such a power move and a reminder that sometimes the chicest option is not a dress at all. Using the “evening” filter under jackets will show you some truly opulent silk and sequined options you can then pair with a maxi skirt to take your black tie look to another level.

Top Row: Oscar de la Renta Silk Evening Jacket, $46 at 60% off - just as lovely

SOLD Vintage - Unbranded Embroidered Jacket, $175 with no discount yet - THE BACK!!!

SOLD Dries Van Noten Silk Printed Evening Jacket, $195 at 40% off

SOLD Armani Collezioni Sequined Patterned Evening Jacket, $52 at 30% off

Middle Row: SOLD Tory Burch Striped Long Skirt, $195 at 40% off

SOLD Bazar de Christian Lacroix Long Skirt, $220 at 20% off

SOLD Adolfo Silk Skirt with Bow, $191 at 55% off

SOLD Staud Long Skirt, $188 at 20% off

🚨BFA Hot Tip🚨 A great revelation came when I realized how many great dresses I was missing out on when I selected the “Dress” filter (similar to using the “evening” or “gown” filter - filters easily backfire!). Searching via “Dress Sets” under Suits and Sets led me to a treasure trove of gorgeous gowns and things that looked like gowns but were actually a skirt and a top. An amazing find, especially for anyone who doesn’t want to have to worry about pairing a jacket with their dress.

Bottom Row: SOLD LILLIE RUBIN Ruffled Accents Skirt Set, $165 with no discount yet

SOLD Michael Casey Sequin Embellishments Dress Set, $124 at 20% off

Carolina Herrera Wool Pantsuit with Rosettes, $132 at 50% off

SOLD Carolina Herrera Striped Skirt Set, $217 at 30% off - UNbelievably chic. Just look at the construction of the top. Also, I have a theory that whenever a measurement seems unrealistically low, like the 16 inch bust listed here, it’s because whoever is measuring forgot to double the number when inputing.

SOLD Bergdorf Goodman Emboidered Dress Set, $123 at 75% off

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Cocktail

🚨BFA Hot Tip🚨 Stand out brands to try: Diane von Furstenberg, Erdem and Bernadette for personality filled prints. Blumarine and Anna Sui for 90’s era babygirl dresses. And Alice + Olivia dresses win best all-around.

Top Row: Max Mara Pianoforte Scoop Neck Mini Dress, $99 at 40% off

SOLD Anna Sui Printed Mini Dress, $108 at 20% off

SOLD Victor Costa Puff Sleeve Mini Dress, $246 at 40% off

Dries Van Noten Printed Knee-Length Dress, $142 at 50% off

SOLD J. Mendel Sequined Mini Dress, $59 at 15% off

SOLD Bottega Veneta Silk Knee-Length Dress, $74 at 60% off

Middle Row: SOLD Alice + Olivia Sequined Knee-Length Dress, $137 at 50% off

SOLD Donna Karan Floral Print Knee-Length Dress, $156 at 20% off

SOLD Carolina Herrera Printed Knee-Length Dress, $246 at 40% off

SOLD Blumarine Silk Midi Length Dress, $137 at 50% off

Alice + Olivia Beaded Midi Length Dress, $55 at 70% off

Prabal Gurung Brocade Sheath Dress, $125 at 80% off - like a painting

Bottom Row: SOLD Erdem Floral Print Long Dress, $186 at 60% off

SOLD Diane von Furstenberg Silk One Shoulder Long Dress, $62 at 50% off

SOLD Bernadette Floral Print Long Dress, $148 at 70% off

SOLD Diane von Furstenberg Silk Long Dress, $56 at 55% off

SOLD LILLIE RUBIN Tie-Dye Print Long Dress, $76 at 20% off - 🚨 set alert 🚨

Top Row: SOLD Alberta Ferretti Silk Mini Dress, $34 at 60% off - dying for the neckline details

SOLD Bernadette Printed Mini Dress, $124 at 60% off

SOLD Oscar de la Renta Virgin Wool Bow Accent Mini Dress, $103 at 65% off

SOLD Bernadette One-Shoulder Mini Dress, $213 at 55% off

Victor Costa Frog Closure Dress Set, $117 at 50% off - dumb hot

Middle Row: SOLD Anna Sui Silk Knee-Length Dress, $36 at 50% off - these colors are so pretty

Vintage - Unbranded Sequined Midi Length Dress, $195 with no discount yet - reminds of something I would have loved when I was a middle schooler in the early 2000’s (this is a good thing btw)

SOLD Red Valentino Floral Print Pleated Accents Skirt Set, $122 at 30% off

Vivienne Tam Embroidered Knee-Length Dress, $98 at 75% off

SOLD Nina Ricci Printed Mini Dress, $87 at 40% off

Bottom Row: SOLD Proenza Schouler Printed Long Dress, $191 at 35% off

SOLD Jean Paul Gaultier Soleil One Shoulder Long Dress, $244 at 60% off

SOLD Red Valentino Sequined Mesh Overlay Long Dress, $237 at 75% off

SOLD Escada Silk Long Floral Print Dress, $237 at 35% off

Vintage - Unbranded Long Dress, $225 with no discount yet - the lil bell detail at the straps?!!!

Carmen Marc Valvo Printed Knee-Length Dress, $76 at 10% off

Casual ( but we’re not heathens)

Side note: what makes a dress casual and not cocktail? Obviously there’s plenty of gray area, but to me it comes down to whether or not I’d wear it to a beach or backyard wedding. If so, it falls distinctly under “casual”.

🚨BFA Hot Tip🚨 Marimekko is great for spring party dresses of every kind, and for every body type. I almost wore one for my baby shower when I was 8 months pregnant - it was a small and fit the bump perfectly.

Top Row: SOLD RHODE Floral Print Mini Dress, $140 at 20% off

SOLD Blumarine Floral Print Mini Dress, $168 at 20% off - I wish I had her on my vacation last month

SOLD Red Valentino Floral Print Mini Dress, $124 at 20% off

SOLD Marni Silk Mini Dress, $81 at 35% off

SOLD Marimekko Floral Print Sequined Mini Dress, $42 at 50% off

SOLD Sue Wong Silk Mini Dress, $67 at 50% off

Middle Row: SOLD Alaïa Wool Mini Dress, $166 at 70% off - the floral collar!!!

SOLD Celine Floral Knee-Length Dress, $163 at 70% off

SOLD Tory Burch Silk Long Dress, $157 at 30% off

SOLD Escada Silk Knee-Length Dress, $124 at 20% off

SOLD Oscar de la Renta Printed Knee-Length Dress, $96 at 55% off

SOLD Alberta Ferretti Silk Midi Length Dress, $136 at 30% off

Bottom Row: SOLD Marimekko Floral Print Long Dress, $204 at 20% off

Prabal Gurung Silk Midi Length Dress, $93 at 40% off

Rosewater House Linen Long Dress with Floral Applique, $112 at 50% off

SOLD Banjanan Printed Long Dress, $84 at 20% off

Red Valentino Silk Long Dress, $191 at 35% off

SOLD Red Valentino Printed Long Dress, $209 at 55% off

Mother of the Bride (but she’s a cool mom)

Ending with a subcategory I adore, mother of the bride (or really anyone who prefers a more modest look). Obviously not every woman of a certain age cares about covering their arms - NOR SHOULD THEY! - but whenever I see this request in chats, this is usually what’s being specified. The real operative word, however, is elegant.

🚨BFA Hot Tip🚨: A brand I love for this is Teri Jon by Ricki Freeman - for the mom who wants to look like Meryl Streep on the red carpet

First Row: SOLD Teri Jon by Rickie Freeman Long Belted Dress, $218 at 55% off

SOLD J. Mendel Sheer Sleeve Dress, $175 at 10% off

SOLD Carmen Marc Valvo Polka Dot Print Midi Length Dress, $36 at 40% off

SOLD Diane von Furstenberg Printed Sequined Long Dress, $46 at 60% off

SOLD Teri Jon Floral Print Long Dress, $177 at 50% off - Meryl would be gagged

SOLD Teri Jon by Rickie Freeman Sheer Cape Overlay Long Dress, $77 at 50% off

Second Row: SOLD Tory Burch Silk Long Dress, $52 at 50% off

Alberta Ferretti Silk Mini Dress w/ Sequined Cuffs, $61 at 65% off

SOLD St. John Wool Pleated Accents Dress Set, $228 at 20% off - apologies to any mom who might be reading this, but is there anything more cunty than a cape?

SOLD Teri Jon by Rickie Freeman Printed Midi Length Dress, $42 at 60% off

SOLD Halston Sequin Set, $217 at 50% off - there is a sequined jumpsuit underneath I repeat 🚨 sequined jumpsuit underneath 🚨

Thanks for reading!

xx Karina 🦐