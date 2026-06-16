For the rest of June, 10% of all subscriber fee revenue and affiliate link commission will be donated to National Center for LGBTQ Rights , an organization that supports the rights of the LGBTQ community through legislation, policy and public education.

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Hi Bottom Feeders! This month marks the one year anniversary of BFA. A whole year of incredible finds and reporting from the frontlines of The RealReal as though I’m a weatherperson and they’re an extreme weather event. I genuinely can’t believe I’ve found a year’s worth of material to squeeze from my one very narrow niche, but here we are.

It’s also been a year of getting to know many of you, so to anyone who follows this page, and particularly those of you who’ve taken the time to comment or reach out - THANK YOU! If you are a paid subscriber or have ever purchased something through an affiliate link I’ve posted, know that this past year you’ve helped me donate hundreds of dollars to amazing causes.

It also felt incredibly kismet that a few weeks ago, The RealReal reached out to me about doing a partnered post together. The feeling this gave me is probably most akin to what Anthony Cosby-Knowles felt after his iconic interaction with Beyoncé (a must-watch if you haven’t yet). I loved working on it and am very proud of it, and am honored to have gotten the opportunity (you can read it here👇🏼).

All of this to say: I really, really appreciate you being here, and to prove it I’m doing a giveaway for BFA subscribers. The prize is a $100 gift card to - where else - The RealReal (and as we all know, $100 can get you quite far). All you have to do to be entered is subscribe - regular subscribers will get 1x entry and paid subscribers will get 5x entries. The winner will be picked randomly on June 27th and will be contacted via email (and I’m nosy so please tell me what you get!).

My first ever BFA post was all about my best ocean-themed finds, so I thought it would be fun to do a part II below the paywall. There’s never been a better time to upgrade to paid, especially at $3 a month. Below, some of my most pelagic picks, starting at $27 (yes I consulted a thesaurus).