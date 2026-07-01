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Dolly Parton is famous for many things: she’s a living pop culture icon, one of the most exceptional artists of our time, and is perhaps the one thing all Americans can agree upon. She’s also prolific at delivering absolute bangers of one-liners. Among some of my favorites are: “It’s hard to be a diamond in a rhinestone world” and “I don't know if I'm supporting them, or they're supporting me” (on her breasts).

There’s two quotes in particular that have to do with fashion that rattle around my brain quite often, the first being: “it takes a lot of money to look this cheap.” I love this quote because it’s self-deprecating, self-aware, and hints at a tension that many of us feel when confronted with the paradoxes of clothes shopping. Dolly basically made her whole persona about looking “trashy” (in her own impeccable words), although what qualifies as looking “cheap” is perhaps more subjective. I don’t think she quite meant “cheap” in the monetary sense, but more in the way society sees a woman wearing a bedazzled, low-cut top as being of inferior value.

“Cheap” has never been a dirty word to me, quite the opposite (and I mean both in the monetary and “trashy” sense). I adore cheap, and I’ve never thought of something being cheap as necessitating it’s inadequacy. Shoddy quality, fabrics that irritate, brands that do harm to the environment and people, anything mass-produced to the point of boring me - these are my taboos, and there’s plenty of pricey examples that prove that these and cheapness are not mutually exclusive concepts.

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If anything, my shopping mantra (and perhaps the core thesis of BFA) is the inverse of Dolly’s: “it costs next to no money to look this expensive.” One thing about getting accustomed to buying luxury clothing at ultra-discounted prices? It ruins every other shopping experience for you - partly because you realize just how much more bang you could be getting for your buck, but also because once you get used to luxury-level quality, there’s no going back (much like the first time I had a martini after almost exclusively drinking vodka sodas).

I had never really known true luxury growing up - my mom loved taking us shopping to Santee Alley, the downtown LA mecca of counterfeit goods, where you might find a $20 quilted “Ghanel” bag - so the first time I ordered a legitimate designer piece from The RealReal, I was stunned. It’s actually my favorite thing about receiving an order - photos online will never do the product justice, so when you open your package and feel the weightiness of the fabric in your hands and see the richness of details with your eyes, it’s almost always a hugely pleasant surprise.

My second favorite fashion-related Dolly quote? “I would never stoop so low as to be fashionable.” For a true icon like Dolly, fashion is not about looking cheap, trashy, expensive, chic, or any other adjective, it’s only ever about dressing in a way that makes her feel good. What looks like a silly costume to Barbara Walters functions as armor for Dolly, both in affirming her self-confidence and as a way to disarm the outside world. Truly, these words and everything that follows in this interview are words to dress by:

Unfortunately, there’s only one Dolly - very few people can pull off trashy so fabulously, and the rest of us will have to settle for a more fashionable kind of self-expression. Even with the mantra reversed, as long as the ethos is the same, I think we’re doing Dolly proud. Below, 50+ finds that look expensive, quality, or luxurious in various ways (some are a whisper, some are a shout, and many are somewhere in between), and are only “cheap” in the best sense of the word (in this case, between $15 and $125). Paywall will be coming off by the end of the week, but until then BFA subscriptions are $3/month (talk about cheap).