In honor of September being Hispanic Heritage Month, I’ll be donating 10% of any paid subscription fees and affiliate link commission to CHIRLA , an L.A. based immigrant advocacy group

Share

this post may be too long for email

Update: some of these search terms have stopped working or now yield very mixed/inaccurate results - I’m going to leave them as is in case they (hopefully) revert back.

Gather ‘round children, summer is over and class is in session. Today’s lesson is all about search terms and how to utilize them creatively during your The RealReal shopping journey. There are two primary functions you can use to navigate the site: filters and the search bar. Surprise!, I have strong opinions on both, but in a nutshell it comes down to how broad of a net you want to cast - essentially, filters for wide and search for narrow.

It also must be said that TRR is not exactly known for their fastidiousness, so whichever your preferred method is, you are almost certainly missing things that are mislabeled or misclassified (you can get around this by using my preferred third search option: spending your entire day looking at every single item until your eyes glaze over and you can’t see straight). There’s also no consistency for their labeling system - it’s not uncommon to find two of the exact same item with totally different descriptors and details. Truly, any tool that can help navigate this labyrinth of luxury is worth using.

First, there’s the obvious way to use the search bar for general use: you want a silk skirt, so you type in “silk skirt”. But if you are desiring something more singular, my tip is to treat every word written in the description as searchable, and I mean every word. Anytime you find something you want to see more of, look at the description and highlight the most specific, identifying words. This can range from material terms, like silk or alpaca, to very specific item qualities, like “collarless” for when you want a $23 dupe to Toteme’s $1600 option, or “elasticized” for when you want a new pair of comfy pants this fall (“drawstring” is also good for this). Then, to take a step further into the esoteric and antique, you can search some of the less typical terms I’m sharing below, then keep scrolling for my shopping edit. And if you have any favorites that I missed, leave that gate unkept and please share!

Term #1: Runway Show/As worn by/As seen on

This was a fun discovery. You might have noticed select vintage pieces on TRR detail the exact moment they first walked down the runway, sometimes down to the look number and which model wore it (presumably not the actual samples themselves fyi), like this Prada skirt with the description: “Look #18 from the Spring/Summer 2002 collection, as worn by Karen Elson.”

Searching “as worn by” or “runway show” congregates all of those items at once. As an aside, this begs the question: whose job is it at TRR to identify these items and how tf do they do it? (you also might notice there’s a disproportionately high number of Prada represented, which then makes me wonder if those pieces are more easily identifiable because they have the most comprehensive and accessible archive of any designer - either that or the mystery employee is Miuccia moonlighting on the side).

You can search each of these terms somewhat interchangeably, but TRR seems to use “As seen on/in” more for celebrity, press, and red carpet moments - i.e. Prada shirt “As seen on Kaia Gerber,” Chanel glasses “As seen on heiress Paris Hilton,” or my personal favorite, Wiederhoeft jacket “As seen on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet worn by Ben Platt.”

Going from seeing an item on a lifeless mannequin to it’s apotheosis - styled the way it was initially conceptualized by the designer and worn by a supermodel - is such a delight, and gives seriously amazing styling inspiration. This also leads us to:

Term #2: Insert model’s name here

Want to see an available-to-shop dress your favorite super wore down the runway, from Naomi Campbell to Gemma Ward? Just search their names! You also might stumble on something like this entirely unassuming Dior skirt that has a more impressive resumé than I do: “From the Fall 1998 Runway by John Galliano. As seen on supermodel Kate Moss in campaign. As seen in the permanent collection of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.”

Term #3: Vintage - Unbranded / Unsigned / Vintage, etc.

There are much more manageable and efficient ways of searching for vintage on TRR than just using the “vintage” filter, something I touched on way back in the early nascent days of BFA (a.k.a. like three months ago). So in case you missed it, here’s a refresher:

Have you ever noticed when you search “vintage” that some items brand names are listed as “Vintage - Unbranded”? What about “Unsigned”? Have you ever clicked on them and explored? Doing so takes you to what feels like a secret category on TRR that feels like a personally curated vintage boutique.

This being TRR, there are at several different vintage labels, just to make things complicated. “Vintage - Unbranded” and “Unsigned” are easy to search for, but then there’s one whose label is just the word “Vintage” which is decidedly not as easy (searching the word “vintage” yields over 86,000 results, while going to the label “Vintage” yields about 100). During the compilation of these items, I found a dress whose label was literally just the word “Dress,” and clicking it led me to two other vintage dresses that I otherwise would never have seen. You can get around it by saving something with the label - this dress or this one for instance - and using it as a portal. If God or someone at TRR ever reads this, pretty please just put all vintage under one label?

Term #4: Year or Decade

Want a fur trimmed cardigan from the 50’s or a Christian Lacroix blazer from the 80’s? Search any decade in the last hundred years and you’ll find TRR’s corresponding vintage stock (not surprisingly, the more recent decades have more to choose from). This is a good one for when you know you want a specific sort of vintage, like a Pucci blouse from the 60’s. You can also search by year - look up your birth year to see what the vibe was!

Term #5: Unusual accents and materials

Materials like silk, linen, and cashmere are obvious search terms, but have you ever tried feathers, mohair or ruffles? This one was especially helpful for my Bode series, where I was on the hunt for anything that was intricate and beautifully detailed. Some of my favorite accents to look for: embroidered, pleated, ruffled, fringe, tassels, feathers, chainlink, and for materials: acrylic, raffia, beaded, lace trim, mohair, alpaca, shearling

Term #6: Rarified Animals

Apologies to all of the vegans out there, but if wearing second-hand animal skin is for you, there’s more than just leather and suede. From eelskin to ostrich (skin and feathers) to karung, feel free to get more freaky.

Term #7: Every kind of neckline, sleeve and skirt length

Some necklines to try: collarless, shawl collar, keyhole, bateau, mockneck, scoopneck, and stand collar.

Term# 8: Prints

TRR likes to use “floral” and “plaid” as catch alls, but you can also try houndstooth, stripe, polka dots, and paisley

Note: some of these search terms are not as bottom-feeder price friendly as one would hope, but they’re still worth knowing about, or saving and waiting for the markdowns. TRR is filled with rabbit holes to fall into, no matter what your budget is. One minute, you’re searching for vintage dresses and the next, you’re clicking on a designer you’ve never heard of and discovering a forgotten treasure trove. Also, it’s fun for your eyeballs to look at, so let’s jump in 🕳️🐇

Share

First Row L to R: Vintage - Unbranded 1960's leather shift dress, $145 with no markdown yet

Fendi wool shift dress, $111 at 75% off - “Look 5 from the Fall 2011 Runway”

Raul Blanco 1980's button dress, $82 at 50% off

Prada metallic shift dress, $159 at 80% off - “As seen on Sabrina Carpenter”

Second Row accessories L to R-ish: Giorgio Armani acrylic top handle bag, $67 at 70% off

Ferragamo ostrich pumps, $76 at 20% off

Roger Vivier 1960's brown crocodile pumps, $95 with no markdown yet

Tory Burch eelskin loafers, $180 at 20% off

Gianni Versace embellished slingbacks, $192 at 30% off - “As worn by Naomi Campbell in the Spring 1996 runway show” !!!

St. John acrylic minaudière, $52 at 50% off

Gucci ostrich loafers, $123 at 25% off

Third Row L to R: La Veste tassel accent skirt, $78 at 25% off

Comme des Garçons 1991 houndstooth skirt, $98 at 75% off

Prada silk printed knee length skirt, $130 at 60% off - “Look #29 from the Spring/Summer 2005 collection, as worn by Anne Catherine Lacroix” and another “as is” version here

Moschino Couture graphic mini skirt, $127 at 70% off - “Beaded, Feather & Faux Fur Accents”

First Row L to R: Yves Saint Laurent Rive Gauche 1970/80's blazer, $94 at 60% off

Bill Blass 1980's evening jacket, $91 at 80% off - this beaut has it all: “Fringe, Embroidered & Chain-Link Accents, and Stand Collar”

Lilli Ann 1940s/50s shawl collar jacket - $88 at 70% off - the shawl collar is actual art. Another pretty Lilli Ann jacket here

Second Row L to R: Judith Leiber karung shoulder bag, $87 at 30% off

Giorgio Armani 1980's silk blouse, $94 at 55% off

Vintage - Unbranded 1990/2000's top, $52 at 75% off

Judith Leiber karung shoulder bag, $77 at 50% off

Third Row L to R: Prada silk dress, $124 at 60% off - “Look #22 form the Spring/Summer 2006 collection, as worn by Gemma Ward”

Dries van Noten drawstring pants, $60 at 20% off - as far as drawstring elastic pants go, these are practically art

Yves Saint Laurent 1970's printed dress, $98 at 75% off - ok ok so this dress is admittedly very heavily discolored, but have you EVER seen a more charming print in your life? I almost want to buy it just to turn the unstained portions into a scarf of something…

Moschino Jeans 1980's graphic print jeans, $122 at 30% off

"Dress" 1950's dress set, $145 at 80% off

First Row L to R: Vintage 1920's/30's shift dress, $150 at 60% off - in about the condition you’d expect for something older than the Dust Bowl, but wow what a beautiful antique

Gucci 1980's wool turtleneck, $106 at 70% off - this reminds me of a Gucci-fied version of the vintage Ralph Lauren equestrian sweaters that people are charging hundreds of dollars for. Great find tbh.

Valentino 1980's button up, $115 at 30% off

Oscar de la Renta 1980's shift dress, $55 at 80% off

Second Row L to R: Bottega Veneta raffia pumps, $87 at 50% off

Yves Saint Laurent ruffle shoulder blouse, $109 at 70% off - “As seen on Spring 1983 runway”

Valentino 1960's short sleeve sweater, $112 at 50% off

Christian Dior ostrich pumps, $70 at 60% off

Third Row L to R: Naeem Khan sequin embellished skirt, $66 at 30% off

Dries van Noten 1995 plaid print skirt, $118 at 75% off

Miu Miu skirt with studded accents, $136 at 70% off - “Look #10 from the Fall/Winter 2005 runway, as worn by Gemma Ward”

Kenzo 1970's pleated wool skirt, $43 at 75% off

Chanel tweed skirt, $136 at 70% off - “As seen on Kiera Knightley”

Thanks for reading!

Xx Karina 🦐