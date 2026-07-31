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I have just returned from the gem of a summer destination that is Widow’s Bay Northern Michigan:

I’m now feeling the kind of refreshed you can only feel after dipping into some of the clearest, crispest water in the world. This was my sixth year as someone who summers in Michigan (god, I love “summer” as a verb), having been fortunate enough to marry into a family that has made a home out of a delightfully quaint lakeside town. For each one of the last six Julys, I have made this stroke of luck my whole personality.

I’ve grown fond of saying that for a California native like myself, true maturity is recognizing that a decent lake almost always beats any beach or ocean (the exception being all of the ones I went to on my honeymoon on the Amalfi coast). Likewise, you could throw a rock in Michigan and hit 4 lakeside towns that are more charming and more unspoiled than just about any beach town you can find.

As an official lake girl, I have learned a lot about what works and what doesn’t clothing-wise, both in terms of function and style. Looking back at my past visits, it wasn’t until last year that I unlocked whatever is the secret to getting my outfits to be consistently good in the way I wanted them to be. They started to look like they belonged to the same narrative, rather than a mishmash of whatever summer coded items I had thrown into my suitcase. There was even an unintentional color story that happened. I needed a mindset shift for this to happen: I had to embrace the setting holistically, rather than superficially. I had to become one with the lake (or at least learn to vibe with it on a very deep level).

last year’s outfit highlights

To me, a great lake girl wardrobe has a lot of overlap with it’s close cousin, the coastal town girl. There’s a heavy dose of vintage J. Crew/L.L. Bean catalog flavoring both, not to mention tons of overlap with Substack Girl Summer™️ (only easy pants are allowed, although I wouldn’t recommend silk taffeta). Both need to balance functionality with ease, like pairing a giant sunhat that protects from the elements with breezy white linen pants. Ease is the key quality to just about any great summer vacation outfit, regardless of where you are. Trying too hard, or at least looking like you did, defeats the purpose of vacation, and nowhere is this more true than by a large body of water.

This laid-backness is different for a lake setting than a beach setting in one crucial way: there’s a camp-ness that should be leaned into (camp-ness in the cabin and s’mores sense, not in the Sontag sense). While not necessarily roughing it, I’m also not about to waste luggage real estate on anything too precious for the lake the way I might for a coastal town, just like I’m definitely not bringing anything that needs to be steamed or dry cleaned. My shoes aren’t just to make my feet look good, they’re also for swatting the uninvited bugs that buzz into my cabin (which I suppose is a sign of a healthy outdoors).

Although there’s plenty of wealth in your average Michigan lake town (boats aren’t cheap anywhere you go) generally there’s far less than the Nantuckets or Newports of the world (not to mention being much more accessible and affordable to visitors). In the town where I stay, even the most fancy going out outfit you see is probably one that could have also been worn walking along the stony lake shore collecting shells. I would have been gobsmacked seeing a woman wearing The Row while eating a lobster roll, and the only person I saw taking influencer-ish outfit photos was… myself (I’m basically the Paige Lorenze of Northern Michigan, I suppose).

Going along with the theme of ease, you can almost certainly fit everything you need for a week by the lake in a carry-on (I did two weeks!). The key is everything must be utile enough to wear to different types of activities - like a blouse that can double as a swim cover-up - and there must be at least 3 possible outfit combinations you can make with the other items. Here’s most of what I wore, then keep scrolling for a packing list of everything you need to live laugh lake, even if the lake is more of a summer state of mind than an actual destination:

Lake Girl Packing List:

3 pairs of shoes:

Sneakers - to be worn on the plane and when taking long walks

Sandals - should be able to get a little wet, since you will be wearing them to the beach (in addition to quick and important errands like getting ice cream). Your Substack Girl Summer™️ jelly flip-flops will really shine here

Flats - ideally, will be able to be dressed up a bit, just in case you have dinner plans in town (in addition to daily activities like antique shopping or walking around docks judging the names people give their boats).

Some combination of 4-5 pairs of “easy” pants, shorts, or skirts but they must include:

A pair that can be worn on and off the plane

A pair that can be worn doing a moderately physical activity, like riding a bike (but is more elevated than basic activewear)

A pair that can be dressed up enough for dinner or drinks

Tops

3-5 shirts - whatever combination of t-shirts and tanks you prefer. I like 2 plain white tees, one graphic tee, and one each simple black and white tank that can be layered or dressed up

2-3 blouses - again, I like one that can get layered (like a Ralph Lauren button up) and one that can get dressed up (like something lacy or embroidered)

1-2 Sweaters

Preferably one crewneck sweatshirt and one knit

Jewelry

nothing precious since you’ll be wearing it out to the beach or on a boat - think shells or beads and a simple gold hoop

Hat(s)

A giant one

Swimsuits

Bonus if they can be utilized as layers, like a one piece swimsuit that you can also wear as a top

Bags

1 tote - think straw or a classic canvas L.L. Bean

1 silly little bag - think a crocheted purse that can be dressed up

Optional recommendations depending on luggage space: a versatile dress, a lightweight jacket just in case, and an extra pair of shoes never hurts

That’s all, thanks for reading! Let me know in the comments what you would name your boat.

xx Karina 🦐