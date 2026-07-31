Bottom Feeders Anonymous

Bottom Feeders Anonymous

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alice's avatar
alice
6h

Love this kind of content - a rough guide to a packet list breaking things down by category rather than affiliate links, and pics of your outfits! It’s super useful:) sent your outfit with the striped shorts to my mom, who just bought a pair of light green striped shorts and brown sandals

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