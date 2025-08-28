Bottom Feeders Anonymous

Bottom Feeders Anonymous

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KK Del Riego's avatar
KK Del Riego
Sep 26, 2025

I am having my first foray into selling on TRR after just shopping for years. It’s been more straight forward than anticipated, I’ve been pleasantly surprised. However, almost all items were ones I was happy to get any money back from, even $12, as you mentioned. I heard Cutting Room Floor episode with an exec of TRR and she said it’s like stock trading. The Armani and Tibi items I listed sold immediately. Since Giorgio Armani just passed—- sell the Armani now. Tibi’s latest show was well received at NY fashion week— sell now. It’s all good and well if you can make it work but of course also it’s mostly luck!

Btw I devour your articles and appreciate your dedication to TRR!!!!

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1 reply by Bottom Feeders Anonymous
S. Jane Kim's avatar
S. Jane Kim
Sep 3, 2025

This was so fun to read and something I needed months ago!

Another thing that annoyed me is that the $100 credit TRR gives you for consigning arrives really randomly and you have 3 days to use it, which is rude.

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