For the month of August 10% of all affiliate link commission and subscriber fees will be donated to International Rescue Committee, an organization that aids people around the world who are affected by humanitarian crises.

Hi Bottom Feeders. I woke up a few days ago from a never-ending-heatwave/my-kid’s-daycare-takes-August-off induced fugue state to find out we are well past the halfway point of 2026 (July 2nd, if you’re curious). One of my not explicitly stated but hoped for New Year’s resolutions was to be more mindful and organized in regards to my shopping habits, especially as someone who has yolo-ed her way to a packed closet. Seldom do I endeavor to the level of introspection that would answer questions such as “do I regret buying that?”, “am I a genius for buying that?” and most importantly, “has it catalyzed the deep fulfillment and actualization capitalism has assured me I can achieve incrementally with every purchase I make?”

As someone with a penchant for over-analyzing (Scorpio), I sifted through all of my clothing purchases so far this year - not including things like basics or necessities - in an attempt to answer some of these questions (spoiler alert: self-actualization eludes me still). While I love a good cathartic closet purge, I would generally prefer to buy things that I don’t end up selling, at least not for a good long while. Zooming out was helpful for spotting patterns in my shopping - both good and bad - as well as providing a vision for my future shopping decisions (and since us Substackers seem to have a collective fascination for each other’s shopping habits, here’s a past audit I did focusing on my RealReal purchases).

Some of my more urgent questions: do I have a higher success rate when shopping irl vs. online? Have the majority of items I’ve bought been practical and had a decent cost per wear, or the opposite? Does that even matter? Do I need to have a TRR intervention scheduled?!! (affirmative)

Since most of us have brain rot stemming from having had our attention spans collectively hijacked (and because I spend way too much on my Canva subscription) here are some visual aids, starting with how much I’ve bought and where:

“new” being places like the Gap for my beloved linen track pants , “other” being things like my husband’s hand me downs

50 sounds like an insane amount of items to have attained in just 7 months, so learning that I have dispatched far more than that was a relief. Also a relief was sorting through this year’s purchases to sniff out the ones I have regretted, and luckily, there weren’t many (although recency bias is very much a thing). There were far more items that I either have worn the shit out of, or have not worn much or at all, but know I will as soon as I get the chance.

There’s also a few that fall into the grey area category of “haven’t worn as much as I should but it still makes me happy to look at so no regrets (yet).” Personally, I don’t consider cost-per-wear to be that important when judging - everything needs to be graded on such an intangible curve, with things like seasons needing to be factored in, so whether or not it sparks joy is much more of a requisite.

on the left, my 2026 constantly-worn wardrobe heroes. on the right, my 2026 lesser-worn wardrobe endorphin boosters.

Another grey area category? The “there may be a fatal flaw but I refuse to admit defeat,” like a just too small top that I adore nonetheless. And then there’s the outright defeats - the sandals that may actually have been the most uncomfortable thing I’ve ever willingly put on my body, or the coquette-ish, completely wrong for me pink mules that must have cast a spell on me, because how else can I explain purchasing them?

One more, because this is BFA and the thing I am most obsessed with is the economics - my least and most expensive purchases of 2026:

on the left, thrift store pants that are a great dupe for the Donni taffeta pants , and my most celebratory and pricey TRR purchase ever - David Yurman shrimp earrings

My main takeaway from all of this is that I should have my credit cards taken away from me. The second is that I probably don’t need any more whimsical items I rarely get the chance to wear, and any future shopping this year should be more day-to-day focused (…except if they’re shoes. Shoes are exempt). Irl shopping has a higher success rate than online, but not enough to make a huge difference. Also, if I could arrange for someone to come over and slap me in the face every time I click “add to cart,” that would be great.

That’s all! Thanks for reading,

xx Karina 🦐

For the month of August 10% of all affiliate link commission and subscriber fees will be donated to International Rescue Committee, an organization that aids people around the world who are affected by humanitarian crises.