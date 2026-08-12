Bottom Feeders Anonymous

Bottom Feeders Anonymous

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Hillary Hubacker's avatar
Hillary Hubacker
16h

Thanks for sharing! Just curious where you’re finding most success selling back items, especially since so much of your wardrobe is thrifted and don’t always have the resale if not name brand. It’s such a labor of love to do individual listings vs consignment sites etc.

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