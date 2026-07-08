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I’ve recently gotten a couple of lovely messages from readers who’ve mentioned that they appreciate my including size-inclusive options in my posts. To be totally honest, like most things I tend to do, this was more of a happy accident than a well-thought out choice. When I’m browsing TRR (both for my personal needs and for BFA), I usually save first and ask questions later, and my main priorities when deciding what to share are things like price and condition. Size is rarely, if ever, a factor.

This is not because I think it’s unimportant, but because 1) I’ve trusted that TRR’s vastness combined with my randomness would yield a wide variety of options (which seems to have been the case so far), and 2) TRR’s sizing filters are notoriously capricious, so relying on them too much can yield mixed results. Even though the majority of items are correctly labeled, if you’re seeing a bunch of items you shouldn’t be seeing, inevitably you’re not seeing the items you should.

TRR lists both the labeled size and the measurements in the description for almost every item of clothing, but it’s very common to see items that don’t seem to make sense (like an “XXL” sweater that’s stretched tight on the mannequin), or have incongruences between the label size and the measurements (like an “XS” skirt with a 38 inch waist). Many of us have had the experience of ordering something that seemed safe, only for it to be totally ill fitting upon arrival (an experience that is, of course, not unique to TRR). Anyone who’s ever shopped there can tell you that navigating sizing is like it’s own maze within the greater labyrinth of the site.

“what do you mean?!?” - j.law

It’s worth asking, why is this? TRR gets so much right, why not this? The answer is - I don’t know, I don’t work there! However, while I find it as frustrating as anyone else, I also understand it and can forgive it (to an extent, of course). You can hardly process 10,000 new arrivals a day without making some mistakes, and I’ve yet to meet a vintage or secondhand retailer that doesn’t have these issues. Some of it surely is human- or computer-error, but some of it is that there will always be sizing inconsistencies with vintage, it’s just the name of the game. You might run into something that was a large until it was taken in by the previous owner, or a designer that fell victim to vanity sizing. There’s also the fact that that there is no fashion industry-wide sizing standards for brands to adhere to, and the patterns and fit models they use can vary widely.

There’s a part of me that revels in the chaos this adds when shopping - it’s just in my bottom feeder DNA. Items that confuse shoppers are less likely to get bought, and therefore more likely to get marked down. Just like any other quirk of TRR, sizing uncertainty is something that can work for you if you know what to look for. For example, one sizing quirk I’ve noticed? If you see something that’s marked a size medium but has an impossibly small 14 inch waist, consider that whoever measured the item maybe simply forgot to double it - suddenly a 28 inch waist makes more sense. Still, I would like these quirks a lot more if it meant that I could take a few risks without having to eat the $15.99 in shipping each time (*cough First Look members should get discounted shipping cough cough*).

To be fair, in my experience, TRR has a good track record of making it right if an item is advertised incorrectly, even in the cases where it was technically not returnable (although I can’t speak to other shopper’s experiences). Generally, I try to only buy items that are in range of my size (both on label and in measurements, although I put a lot more stock in the measurements). Still, every now and then there are items that are just outside that range that feel worth the risk (and the $15.99 in shipping I’ll never get back).

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Here are some tips to help you navigate sizing conundrums on TRR:

As much as possible, get acquainted with how different brands fit. This might require some trial and error, but knowing that Prada skirts usually run small will help when you’re debating whether or not to add it to cart. Brush up on your search terms. Likewise, knowing which brands and terms to search for depending on your specific needs will make your shopping easier. For example, want a flowy easy dress? Try Marimekko. For something that walks the line between tailored and non-constrictive, try Tibi. Want something loose around the waist? Try searching “tent dress”, and if you’re looking for more flexibility, try things like “elasticized waist pants” or “wrap dress”. The fabric and finishings can tell you as much about the fit as anything else. Getting familiar with different fabrics and how much stretch they have will also help immensely. I’d be much more willing to YOLO buy a potentially too-small top if the fabric had rayon versus silk. Similarly, items that have a drawstring versus a zipper will typically have a lot more fit flexibility. Know thine body. As someone who’s been modeling for over two decades, knowing my measurements from head to toe (sometimes against my will :’) has proven to be essential when shopping, especially in the wake of postpartum weight fluctuations. As women, our bodies are constantly changing, and making informed choices based on where you’re actually at, not where you think you are, can help prevent making some delulu decisions (I know firsthand that measuring can be triggering for many, so I want to stress that this is a purely data-gathering practice, not a weight-conscious one). Buying a $2 fabric tape measure will save you so much money in the long run. Know thine mannequin’s body. Additionally, just knowing the measurements of a standard mannequin can be useful, especially with things like inseam. In some cases, if something is listed with a 22 inch waist but is shown zipped up on a mannequin that most likely has a 25 inch waist, you can reasonably surmise that there is some stretch involved. Likewise, if an item on TRR is not shot on the mannequin, it’s most likely extremely petite. This is not something I can say with much authority - again, I don’t work there - but I’m 99.9% sure from my own experiences that when an item is shot off mannequin, it’s because they couldn’t get it on. Know thine own clothes. For even more context on what fits you best, measure your most comfortable dress or trousers (and not just the waist and hips, but things like inseam and rise as well). Use them as a template for what to look for - maybe you have a 30 inch waist but feel best in pants that are 32 inches. Context is everything. Seeing an item on a human body as opposed to a mannequin gives so much perspective on how an item can and should fit (although the blank slate of a mannequin is useful in different ways). I recommend reverse-image searching using Google Lens if you ever want more context. Oftentimes, this is the thing that can make or break whether I purchase an item, like this Marni dress that I liked until I saw how it fit. This obviously works better for modern brands as opposed to vintage, but you’d be surprised at what you can find archived deep on the internet. It also helps to go to a brand’s socials and website to see how things fit on real-ish people, then take a look at their item descriptions for the measurements they have listed. If it’s significantly different from what’s on TRR, you know something’s up. As a seller, make sure your listings are accurate. I know there are plenty of people who consign things to TRR and then forget they exist - couldn’t be me! I always check for accuracy in my consignments because 1) I would feel terrible is someone wasted their money on something that was never going to fit, 2) a consignment that gets returned is more likely to go on sale (not as much fun when you’re the seller), and 3) I’d much rather live in a world where we can trust the things we see online (a stretch, I know), and this is one small way to break the cycle of misinformation. I’ve only had one item I’ve had to reach out to customer service about, it eventually got corrected, the item was bought (and not returned!) and everyone lived happily ever after wearing clothes that fit.

Keep scrolling for a <$125 size-inclusive edit ONLY of items that are listed between XL-5XL whose measurements are correspondingly accurate (or at least, within range), to hopefully take some of the guesswork out. And speaking of taking the guesswork out, feel free to leave a comment if you want to drop some knowledge on how specific brands fit, or if there’s a designer out there that specific body types should look out for, whether on the petite or plus side (I’ll go first: Manolo Blahnik, Marc Jacobs and the aforementioned Prada all run small).

Top Row l to r: Vintage - Unbranded Long Dress, $90 at 60% off - let me paint a picture. You, wearing this dress poolside in Palm Springs, ice cold drink in hand, like a Slim Aarons photo come to life

Batsheva Square Neckline Long Dress, $120 at 35% off

Rene Ruiz One-Shoulder Midi Length Dress, $124 at 20% off - anyone still looking for a summer wedding guest dress?!

Halston V-Neck Long Dress, $124 at 20% off - OR, an autumn wedding guest dress?!

Acne Studios Scoop Neck Long Dress, $112 at 70% off - this and a tan

Diane von Furstenberg Silk Long Dress, $108 at 30% off - this! color!

Bottom Row: Bob Mackie Jacket, $45 at 10% off - also! this! color!

Diane von Furstenberg Silk Jacket, $116 at 20% off

Adrienne Landau Animal Print Faux Fur Coat, $116 at 20% off - this, black sunglasses, and a diamond necklace to live your best rich divorcée life

Happy French Gang Colorblock Pattern Jacket, $101 at 30% off - exactly what I wish I was wearing at home right now tbh

Umberto Olivieri Leather Faux Fur Coat, $97 at 40% off

Top Row l to r: Carolina Herrera Silk Cowl Neck Top, $69 at 40% off

Akris Short Sleeve Polo, $50 with no discount yet

Akris Punto Crew Neck Long Sleeve Top, $73 at 30% off - chiiiiic. Here’s a similar, more razzle-y dazzle-y version

Acne Studios Crew Neck Short Sleeve Top, $69 at 40% off - hear me out. The perfect summer t-shirt because ventilation

Joseph Ribkoff Polka Dot Print Top, $55 with do discount yet

Middle Row: Band of Outsiders Striped Mini Dress, $45 with no discount yet

Giorgio Sant'Angelo Scoop Neck Knee-Length Dress, $59 at 30% off

Escada Silk Midi Length Dress, $123 at 45% off

Brunello Cucinelli Mock Neck Mini Dress, $81 at 75% off

See by Chloé Silk Mini Dress, $47 at 50% off

Bottom Row: St. John Long Sleeve Button-Up Top, $56 at 20% off - looove that the drawstring hem would allow you to let it hit where you feel like

Frances Valentine Floral Crew Neck Top, $92 at 20% off

Marimekko Graphic Print Long Sleeve Button-Up Top, $87 at 50% off

Bob Mackie Striped Long Sleeve Blouse, $66 at 30% off - another a perfect spring/summer shirt. I picture her being worn by a stylish woman who also gardens - she’s wearing this with this hat and carrying a straw basket filled with the rhubarb she just harvested

Oscar de la Renta Short Sleeve Blouse, $63 at 40% off - looks kind of basic at first glance, until you notice the construction of the pockets - adore

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Top Row l to r: Missoni Wool Sweater, $52 at 50% off - I’m sorry to be sharing what looks to be like the warmest sweater ever in the most swamp-assy part of July, but come November, you’ll be happy you clicked on it

Tsumori Chisato Wool Mini Dress, $87 at 30% off - I want to buy this so I can frame it and look at the print all day

Loro Piana V-Neck Sweater, $117 at 40% off

Gucci Wool V-Neck Sweater, $110 at 60% off

Middle Row: Nina Mclemore Silk Plaid Print Jacket, $89 at 15% off - picturing this at a late summer soirée with capris and a cute lil kitten heel

Carmen Marc Valvo Jacket, $36 at 40% off - pretty!

St. John Animal Print Jacket, $68 at 20% off - fab fab fab

Armani Collezioni Tweed Pattern Jacket, $64 at 20% off

Bottom Row: Tory Burch Tie-Dye Print Midi Length Skirt, $101 at 30% off - an example of an item that clearly has a measurement you need to take with a grain of salt, seeing as how the waist is highly elasticized and therefore appears smaller than it is. This is one that seems like it could fit a range of sizes.

Jacquemus Linen Knee-Length Shorts, $114 at 15% off - do you jort?

Escada Knee-Length Skirt, $45 with no discount yet

Giorgio Armani Pleated Accents Midi Length Skirt, $115 with no discount yet

Saks Fifth Avenue Linen Mini Shorts, $36 at 20% off - Substack Girl Summer never says die

Top Row l to r: Akris Wool Jacket, $60 with no discount yet - in need of a minor repair but worth it for the texture alone

Missoni Sport Jacket, $37 at 50% off - love everything about this. Speaking of Missoni, would have loved to share this one but there was no front shot… :’)

St. John Embroidered Evening Jacket, $90 at 60% off - lovely embroidery

Friitala Leather Jacket, $115 at 30% off - another color stunner

Middle Row: Christian Lacroix Plaid Print Jacket, $98 at 50% off - NWT! And another excellent fall jacket

Bally Bomber Jacket, $72 at 50% off - god this jacket is cool as hell. The corduroy?!

Guy Laroche Lamb Leather Blazer, $103 at 70% off - tbh there were so many good leather jackets to choose from, here’s another one

Bottom Row: Tyler McGillivary Wide Leg Pants, $38 at 60% off

Marina Rinaldi Polka Dot Print Wide Leg Pants, $76 at 10% off

Ralph Lauren Linen Straight Leg Pants, $87 at 30% off - a similar silk version here

Burberry Virgin Wool Straight Leg Pants, $84 at 20% off

Thanks for reading!

xx Karina 🦐