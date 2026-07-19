For the month of July I’ll be doubling my usual donation amount. 10% of all subscriber fees and affiliate link commission will be donated to the Brennan Center for Justice , a nonprofit research and public policy institute dedicated to protecting democracy. Another 10% will go towards children impacted by the earthquakes in Venezuela .

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Hi bottom feeders! Today’s post is a follow up to this one from last year (and no, I made no effort to update the title, but in my defense I’m visiting Michigan and wildfire smoke exposure combined with lettuce withdrawal are really testing my creativity):

Being able to find great dupes for unaffordable items is a skill every bottom feeder should have. This is true both for dupes of the items themselves, and for finding lesser-known designers who might share the sensibility of the one you’re really after. Below the paywall, 6 designers dupes to try, from Chanel to David Yurman, plus my picks for each, starting at $23 (paywall will come down some time next week <3).