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Hi everyone! Let’s get right to it. Here are 10 outfits I recently wore for highly specific occasions:

A two martini dinner at Houston’s

This is what I wore to get dinner at Houston’s, the best restaurant in the world that you can simultaneously get incredible ribs and sushi at (they also come to your table with fresh ice cold martini glasses straight from the freezer every few minutes for a refresh, which has now ruined every other establishment for me).

I have a love/hate relationship with summer dressing because being too hot to wear layers on the one hand makes getting dressed easier, on the other, it’s boring. Layering a tank over a t-shirt is a great hack for adding oomph without adding heat. Black silk trousers are also an easy way to add some oomph to an outfit - even a plain t-shirt looks elevated next to them. If you’re after something similar there’s these $20 Ralph Lauren silk trousers, $80 Pradas, and these for $73 by the master of the black trouser, Giorgio Armani.

A botanical garden walkabout

If you ever visit LA, do yourself a favor and make sure Huntington Gardens is on your itinerary. Hell, plenty of LA locals have never been, which is insane because it is quite possibly the most beautiful spot in the city (other than the back booth at Houston’s). It’s also the perfect place to wear your interpretation of Substack Girl Summer, from flip-flops to easy shorts. The shorts are Max Mara from TRR - here’s another pair and I like these and these as well. The flip-flops are sold out but here and here are similar.

A birthday dance party

Yes, the shirt is on the nose, but I would posit that if you are invited to a friend’s birthday dance party and you don’t wear your shirt that says “shut up and dance please!” with piano hot pants, then why do you even own these items? (and if you do want to own them, the brand is called Praying. The shorts are sold out but they make a legging version now).

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A casting call

Castings are a funny sort of dressing challenge because you want to wear something flattering and broadly appealing, but also something that makes you stand out a bit. At the same time, it totally doesn’t matter what you wear because you’ll probably be asked to try on the client’s clothing samples anyways. My rules are: something easy to change in and out of, and no dresses or jumpsuits, in case you are being asked to try on something that needs a top or bottom to wear them with (i.e. a client may hand over denim to try on but they might not have a shirt). This skirt was thrifted, but here and here are similar.

A book reading

What says “comfort but make it cerebral”? How about a space-agey track pants and Courrèges top combo? The top was in incredible $60 Rose Bowl flea market find, and the pants were thrifted. There’s so much good affordable vintage Courrèges out there, like this knit top, this from the 70’s, and I’m extremely tempted by this.

A Dodgers game

A balmy LA evening spent outside provided a rare opportunity for layering. I actually love going to games of any sort and consider them fun dressing challenges - I try to keep it vaguely athletic and ideally am wearing the team’s colors in a cheeky way, like with this royal blue vintage Lacoste sweater and white vintage Levi’s (the jacket is one of one, don’t even ask - although I do like this). I’m kind of into this Lacoste sweater, this is great, and this would be great for a Knicks game next season.

A kid’s birthday party

This outfit got me through two recent kid’s birthday parties, from crawling on my hands and knees at a gymnastics park to eating my weight in cupcakes next to a bounce house. Vintage striped Ralph Lauren t-shirts are a dime a dozen - I particularly like this color combo, here too, and fun embroidery here.

A showcase house

Pasadena is a great place to live if your hobbies include nosily looking into other people’s real estate. We love an architecturally significant house (or really any old house), and no where is this exemplified more than with the annual Pasadena showcase house, an event my husband and I make a date out of each year. Basically, once a year, they find a giant empty estate and assign each room an interior decorator, who then makes it over. The end result is a totally revamped, sometimes hodgepodge mix of really fun design you can then walk through, usually along with a bunch of lovely senior Pasadenans who treat the showcase house like it’s Versailles.

I was doing my best summer-y Parisian girl with this outfit - the top is by With Jéan (I found mine at a consignment store), and the skirt is vintage Lanvin - I really love the subtle polka dot trim on this skirt.

Color Me Mine

This is what I wore to spend a lot of money painting something I’ll probably be too embarrassed to let see the light of day. Actually, I adore Color Me Mine - it makes me feel like I’m 13 and exploring the lengths of my creativity again - and it’s a really fun way to spend an evening with girlfriends. Where else can you chat enthusiastically while being artistically humbled? I’ve been wearing these pajama shorts from Gap a lot this summer (I have my eyes on the blue stripey pair too).

Kristen Wiig’s open house

Another outfit, another opportunity to mention Pasadena real estate. I saw this stunner on IG and hightailed it over as soon as it was open (literally, I had to wear sneakers because I walked there). Unfortunately, Kristen wasn’t present so I couldn’t convince her to drop the price by $6 million, but it was still a delight to walk through. The skirt is vintage Missoni that I had shortened - similar-ish here and here - and the sneakers are Wales Bonner x Adidas.

That’s all, thanks for reading!

xxKarina 🦐

For the rest of June, 10% of all subscriber fee revenue and affiliate link commission will be donated to National Center for LGBTQ Rights , an organization that supports the rights of the LGBTQ community through legislation, policy and public education.