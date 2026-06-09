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Yes, you can buy happiness (if you know where to shop)
remember when shopping was fun?
Jun 9
•
Bottom Feeders Anonymous
35
6
3
May 2026
Substack Girl Summer™️ part II
outfit inspo, affordable shopping recs, and more
May 28
•
Bottom Feeders Anonymous
17
trend report: Substack Girl Summer
you know her, you love her, you want to dress like her
May 21
•
Bottom Feeders Anonymous
163
24
5
wedding guest dresses part II
100ish affordable, sustainable, and hot af dresses
May 12
•
Bottom Feeders Anonymous
28
3
ThredUp vs. TheRealReal: A Resale Smackdown
an honest comparison
May 5
•
Bottom Feeders Anonymous
31
11
1
April 2026
the little white dress edit
calling all graduates, city hall brides, and Jane Birkin-philes
Apr 26
•
Bottom Feeders Anonymous
23
6
15 forgotten designer diffusion lines
let's diffuse the situation
Apr 15
•
Bottom Feeders Anonymous
24
2
the week I decided not to dress like Adam Sandler
a strategy for even the laziest dressers
Apr 6
•
Bottom Feeders Anonymous
21
4
March 2026
Clothes that defy the algorithm
let's get weird
Mar 25
•
Bottom Feeders Anonymous
20
2
2
A love letter to my husband(s style)
GQ- I mean BFA's Man of the Year
Mar 20
•
Bottom Feeders Anonymous
24
8
credit check: how to maximize your TRR credit
the world is your oyster (minus the cost of shipping)
Mar 16
•
Bottom Feeders Anonymous
18
2
1
Spring wedding guest dresses for every dress code
because you deserve better than Reformation
Mar 6
•
Bottom Feeders Anonymous
44
4
2
© 2026 Karina Cohen
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