About Bottom Feeders Anonymous:

An inside joke that has now been taken too far, BFA was born by my fixation (some might say addiction) on finding the best and most affordable items The RealReal has to offer. I couldn’t help but wonder, Carrie Bradshaw style, why those insane $40 Prada trousers were just sitting there on the proverbial ocean floor of TRR, 80% off and lost among the thousands of daily new arrivals.

Eventually, I decided it was high time to share my finds with the niche world who might be interested. I’m also a consumer of many shopping Substacks and have noticed the preponderancy of newsletters that ask readers to choose between affordability, sustainability, and style. The magic of TRR is that, with a little bottom feeder-esque patience and know-how, you can have all three.

So why should I subscribe?

Have you ever attempted to dig through the weeds of TRR and come out empty handed and annoyed? Are you simply like most people for whom even an unbelievably marked down $300 price tag is way more than you can spend, but you still love designer fashion and want to be able to wear it? I mean really, spending money? In this economy?? Do you aspire to have a more sustainable wardrobe, but don’t want to sacrifice on style? Do you not have the time to search through the tens of thousands of daily new arrivals, and wish you had a friend with good taste and thumbs that can scroll for hours to send you cute cheap things? Then I am her and she is me. Even if you’re a normal person who’s not as obsessed with TRR as I am (congrats), if you ARE someone who has expensive taste (with or without the bank account to match) and want curated round ups delivered to your inbox, then this newsletter is for you.